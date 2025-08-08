Automotive Crankshaft Market to Exceed US $5.6 Billion by 2029, with 4.1% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Crankshaft Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a slight expansion in the size of the automotive crankshaft market. This is set to increase from $4.7 billion in 2024 to $4.76 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. This historical growth is largely due to the surge in automobile demand, industrialization and mass production, global economic development, progress in automotive design, and a growing demand for high-performance luxury vehicles.

The automotive crankshaft market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $5.6 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Growth will be driven by the shift toward electric mobility, fuel efficiency initiatives, adoption of smart technologies, eco-friendly manufacturing, and the advancement of autonomous driving. Key trends include the use of lightweight materials, growing circular economy practices, utilization of 3D printing in production, greater reliance on data analytics in design, and focus on energy-efficient solutions.

Download a free sample of the automotive crankshaft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5823&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Crankshaft Market?

The push for more stringent emission standards is playing a significant role in driving the expansion of the automotive crankshaft market. Regulatory agencies across various nations are implementing new emission rules in an effort to lessen pollution. The required emission control is causing automakers to produce more efficient crankshafts to meet production needs because it is an integral element of an internal combustion engine, which has a direct correlation with emissions. For example, the Indian government, as reported by the Hindu Business Line, a finance and business daily, ordered vehicles to comply with BS-VI standards from April 2020 to severely cut down on pollution. Therefore, the incorporation of more strict emission guidelines is forecasted to fuel the development of the automotive crankshaft market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Crankshaft Market?

Major players in the Automotive Crankshaft include:

• Arrow Precision Ltd.

• Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GMBH

• Nippon Steel Integrated Crankshaft LLC

• Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd.

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Bharat Forge Ltd.

• Crower Cams & Equipment Co. Inc.

• Farndon Engineering Ltd.

• Chad Bryant Racing LLC

• Ciguenales Sanz SL

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Crankshaft Industry?

Leading businesses in the automotive crankshaft market are introducing new crankshaft models to meet the surge in demand for this aftermarket item. A crankshaft is a specialized component crafted for a piston engine, its role being to transform the reciprocating motion of the piston into rotational movement. As an example, Monedero, an automotive components and accessories supplier based in Spain, unveiled the initial variant of the OM471LA crankshaft in September 2023, thus addressing a substantial need in the aftermarket. Before this, there was no aftermarket enterprise capable of offering an alternative to the original references that fulfilled customer specifications. The OM471LA crankshaft carries a reference number of 10011000051, synonymous with the original Mercedes Benz references like A4710300101, A47110300201, and A4710300401. This crankshaft is specifically designed for use in Mercedes Benz and other corresponding model applications.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Crankshaft Market Segments

The automotive crankshaftmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flat Plane, Cross Plane

2) By Material: Forged Iron Or Steel, Cast Iron Or Steel, Other Materials

3) By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Sport Utility Vehicles, Multi Utility Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

Subsegments:

1) By Flat Plane: Lightweight Flat Plane Crankshafts, High-Performance Flat Plane Crankshafts

2) By Cross Plane: Traditional Cross Plane Crankshafts, Performance Cross Plane Crankshafts

View the full automotive crankshaft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-crankshaft-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Crankshaft Market Landscape?

In 2024, Europe led the market for automotive crankshafts, with projected growth on the horizon. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Crankshaft Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-constant-velocity-joint-global-market-report

Automotive Connectivity Control Unit Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-connectivity-control-unit-global-market-report

Automotive Cooling Fans Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cooling-fans-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.