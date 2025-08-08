Global Automotive Collision Repair Market to Reach $266.95 Billion at a Steady 5.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Automotive Collision Repair Market Be By 2025?

The size of the automotive collision repair market has progressively expanded over the past few years. It is projected to increase from a market value of $208.85 billion in 2024 to $214.86 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. Factors contributing to this upward trend in the historical period include the rising number of vehicles on the road, an increasing occurrence of accidents, growing interest in vehicle customization, developments in technology making vehicles more intricate, and a rise in disposable income which fuels spending on vehicle repairs.

The automotive collision repair market is forecasted to experience solid growth, expected to reach $266.95 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Key drivers include rising adoption of electric vehicles, increasing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), demand for lightweight vehicle materials, the expanding ride-sharing industry, and heightened focus on vehicle safety regulations. Noteworthy trends will include the use of augmented reality in repair diagnostics, eco-friendly repair practices, growth of mobile and on-demand repair services, implementation of 3D printing for parts, and enhanced technician training and certification.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Collision Repair Market Landscape?

The automotive collision repair market is projected to expand due to an increase in automobile insurance subscriptions. This insurance covers any loss or damage to the insured's vehicle, including cars, two-wheelers, or commercial vehicles. The surge in automobile insurance subscriptions has prompted automotive collision repair providers to improve their services and products. For instance, PolicyAdvice, an American insurance information provider, stated in 2022 that 87% of US drivers have car insurance, a market that has experienced a 2.7% average growth over the previous five years. Additionally, a 2021 report from Care, an Indian rating agency, predicted a rise in motor insurance in 2022, with motor insurance premiums expected to increase by 6% to 8%. Consequently, the anticipated growth in automobile insurance subscriptions is expected to stimulate the demand for automotive collision repair during the projected period.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Collision Repair Market?

Major players in the Automotive Collision Repair include:

• 3M Company

• Automotive Technology Products LLC

• Denso Corporation

• Faurecia India Private Limited

• International Automotive Components Group LLC

• Caliber Collision Centers Inc.

• Service King Collision Repair Centers Inc.

• ABRA Auto Body & Glass LP

• Gerber Collision & Glass LLC

• Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Collision Repair Industry?

The adoption of 3D printing technology has emerged as a significant trend in the market for automotive collision repair. Many firms in the sector are leveraging 3D printing solutions to maintain their market standing and offer superior services to their clients. For example, in January 2022, various groups from Germany and Canada initiated a consortium to automate repair processes using 3D printing and artificial intelligence. The groundbreaking project is called Artificial Intelligence Enhancement of Process Sensing for Adaptive Laser Additive Manufacturing (AI-SLAM).

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Collision Repair Market

The automotive collision repairmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Crash Parts, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Abrasives, Finishing Compounds, Other Products

2) By Service Channel: DIY, DIFM, OE

3) By Automotive Component Shop: Authorized Repair Shops, Independent Garage

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Crash Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Hoods, Grilles, Lighting Components

2) By Paints And Coatings: Base Coats, Clear Coats, Primers, Specialty Coatings

3) By Adhesives And Sealants: Structural Adhesives, Sealants For Body Panels, Windshield Adhesives

4) By Abrasives: Sanding Discs, Grinding Wheels, Abrasive Pads

5) By Finishing Compounds: Polishing Compounds, Cutting Compounds, Finishing Polishes

6) By Other Products: Repair Tools, Cleaning Agents, Safety Equipment

Automotive Collision Repair Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Western Europe led the automotive collision repair market, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report regarding this market covers several different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

