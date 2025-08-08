Automotive Bushing Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.1% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Bushing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Bushing Market?

The size of the automotive bushing market has seen a consistent increase in the past few years. The market, which is estimated to be worth $161.4 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $167.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Factors like an upsurge in vehicle production, adherence to regulatory compliance, improved consumer comfort and ride quality, the globalization of automotive supply chains, and governmental incentives have all contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The automotive bushing market is expected to register solid growth, reaching $211.98 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Key drivers include the rise of electric vehicles, vehicle lightweighting efforts, autonomous driving, stricter emissions norms, and improved manufacturing technologies. Emerging trends include active suspension systems, sustainable and durable materials, sealed low-maintenance designs, customization for performance vehicles, and incorporation of smart tech.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Bushing Market?

The rise in vehicle manufacturing is projected to fuel the expansion of the automotive bushing market in the future. A vehicle, defined as a machine featuring an engine and wheels for transporting individuals or goods, has seen a surge in production in recent years. This is largely due to swift urbanization and the proliferation of global automobile manufacturers. As every vehicle utilizes bushings, an increase in vehicle production naturally leads to a rise in the need for automotive bushings. For example, the Driving Mobility Association, a European manufacturers' alliance, reported in May 2023 that global car production escalated to 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a 5.7% growth from 2021. Consequently, the escalating vehicle production is propelling the advancement of the automotive bushing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Bushing Market?

Major players in the Automotive Bushing include:

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• MAHLE GmbH

• Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• BOGE Elastmetall GmbH

• Vibracoustic GmbH

• Federal-Mogul LLC

• Paulstra SNC

• Oiles Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Bushing Industry?

Major firms in the automotive bushings market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions, like intelligent cable connection bushing, to boost the safety and efficacy of medium voltage distribution systems. A cable connection bushing is a protective mechanism that allows electrical cables to cross into a barrier, such as a box or a wall, safely. It ensures the cable remains insulated and does not come into contact with other components. For example, in April 2023, Siemens AG, an automation company based in Germany, introduced SIBushing, SICAM FCM Plus, and SIPROTEC 7SY82 to promote eco-friendly energy management methods. They come with unique features like high-accuracy measuring abilities, advanced fault detection algorithms for increased clarity in medium voltage distribution systems, and multifunctional protection with Low Power Instrument Transformer (LPIT) inputs.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Bushing Market Report?

The automotive bushingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Damper Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings, Hydro Bushings, Engine Mounts, Suspension Mounts

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

3) By Application: Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust, Transmission

4) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Damper Top Mounts: Rubber Damper Top Mounts, Polyurethane Damper Top Mounts

2) By Suspension Arm Bushings: Control Arm Bushings, Trailing Arm Bushings, Radius Arm Bushings

3) By Subframe Bushings: Front Subframe Bushings, Rear Subframe Bushings

4) By Hydro Bushings: Fluid-filled Hydro Bushings, Non-fluid Hydro Bushings,

5) By Engine Mounts: Hydraulic Engine Mounts, Solid Engine Mounts, Torque Axis Mounts

6) By Suspension Mounts: Strut Mounts, Shock Absorber Mounts, Leaf Spring Mounts

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Bushing Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the automotive bushing market was North America, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report on the automotive bushing market further includes regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

