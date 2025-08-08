Automotive Battery Management System Market to Expand at a 15.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $11.93 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Automotive Battery Management System Market Worth?

The market size of the automotive battery management system has seen a drastic expansion over the past few years. The market, which was worth $5.74 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $6.65 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The increase during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the rising need for electric vehicles, strict emission standards, enhancements in battery technology, a surge in the uptake of renewable energy resources, and swelling demand for fuel-efficient automobiles.

The automotive battery management system market is forecast to expand rapidly, reaching $11.94 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Growth will be supported by rising demand for electric vehicles, increased adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, emphasis on lightweight materials, efforts to reduce transportation emissions, and stronger government backing for EVs. Key trends include smart battery monitoring technologies, machine learning integration for predictive maintenance, thermal management focus, standardization of battery systems, and expanded use in energy storage beyond vehicles.

Download a free sample of the automotive battery management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7103&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Battery Management System Market?

The global surge in electric vehicle usage is projected to stimulate the expansion of the automotive battery management system market in the future. Electric vehicles, which utilise electric motors in place of traditional internal combustion engines, are increasingly being adopted worldwide. Their batteries are maintained by an automotive battery management system, which protects the battery, prevents any unsafe operations and monitors the battery pack's state of charge (SOC) and state of health (SOH). As an illustration, the International Council on Clean Transportation, an American non-profit policy research organization, revealed in June 2024 that sales of brand new electric light-duty vehicles in the United States saw an ascent to roughly 1.4 million in 2023, a significant rise from almost 1 million in the previous year. Consequently, this augmenting embrace of electric vehicles internationally is anticipated to escalate the need for automotive battery management systems in the coming years.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Battery Management System Market?

Major players in the Automotive Battery Management System include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors NV

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• A123 Systems LLC

• Denso Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Battery Management System Sector?

Numerous organizations in the automotive battery management system market are concentrating on devising creative solutions like compact battery management systems (BMS) with an emphasis on bolstering energy efficiency, shrinking space usage, and augmenting vehicle performance. The concept of a compact BMS is an efficient and smaller alternative to the conventional BMS, specifically structured to maximize both space and weight in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. Illustratively, in October 2022, Sensata Technologies Holding CO U.S. B.V., a US-based entity that specializes in producing and distributing sensor-rich resolutions, introduced the c-BMS24X. This is a compact BMS established for the purposes of industrial use, low-voltage EVs, and energy storage systems. This groundbreaking system can support up to 10 battery packs in parallel configurations which aids in battery replacements that aid in reducing the downtime. It also boasts sophisticated software algorithms for precise tracking of battery statuses, namely the state of charge (SOC) and state of health (SOH), and it can manage a maximum of 24 cells in series with continuous currents that go beyond 2000 amps.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Battery Management System Market Share?

The automotive battery management systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Connection Topology: Centralized Automotive Battery Management Systems, Distributed Automotive Battery Management Systems, Modular Automotive Battery Management Systems

2) By Propulsion Type: IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV, and BEV)

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Centralized Automotive Battery Management Systems: Single Point Control Architecture, Integrated Battery Management Units

2) By Distributed Automotive Battery Management Systems: Multiple Battery Management Units, Decentralized Communication Protocols

3) By Modular Automotive Battery Management Systems: Configurable Modules, Scalable System Design

View the full automotive battery management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-battery-management-system-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Battery Management System Market?

For the year 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for automotive battery management systems and continues to be projected as the region with the most rapid growth in this market. The report on this market encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automotive Battery Management System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-charger-global-market-report

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.