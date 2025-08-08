Aeroengine Composites Market Expanding With $4.74 Billion at 12.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Aeroengine Composites Market From 2024 To 2029?

Rapid expansion has been witnessed in the aeroengine composites market size in the past few years. Rising from $2.55 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand to $2.97 billion by 2025, maintaining a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors such as the need for weight reduction, heightened demand for fuel efficiency, emission regulatory standards, and a greater focus on engine performance have been instrumental in driving growth during this period.

The aeroengine composites market is expected to grow quickly, reaching $4.75 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5%. This growth will be fueled by rising demand for lightweight aircraft, innovations in composite materials, tighter emission standards, greater use of carbon fiber, and the push for sustainable aviation. Key trends include 3D printing in composite fabrication, advancements in nano-composites, use of hybrid composite structures, creation of self-repairing composites, and a focus on recycling and circular production.

Download a free sample of the aeroengine composites market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6079&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aeroengine Composites Market?

There is an ongoing swell in interest for engines that consume less fuel, and this is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aero-engine composites sector. Engines that are fuel-efficient in aircraft not only minimizes CO2 emissions but also diminishes the operating expenses for airline firms. The global shortage of oil and escalating demand are causing oil prices to rise, thereby, spurring the necessity for more fuel-economical engines. Superior fuel-efficiency, which leads to less fuel usage, can result in significant savings for airline companies. Aero-engine composites lighten the aircraft's overall weight while enhancing its fuel efficiency. As an illustration, in April 2022, the Department of Transportation in the US, in charge of federal transportation project planning and coordination, enforced the new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations which require a fleet average of roughly 49 mpg for passenger vehicles and light trucks by the model year 2026. They are targeting for an annual fuel proficiency escalation of 8% for the model years of 2024-2025, and 10% for 2026, resulting in almost a 10 mpg enhancement from the 2021 average. Consequently, the rising demand for fuel-efficient engines is accelerating the growth of the aero-engine composites industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aeroengine Composites Market?

Major players in the Aeroengine Composites include:

• Solvay SA

• Meggitt plc

• Hexcel Corporation

• Albany Engineered Composites Inc.

• Fischer Advanced Composite Components AG

• General Electric Aircraft Engines

• Rolls Royce plc

• Safran SA

• General Dynamics Corporation

• GKN Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Aeroengine Composites Industry?

The trend of technological progression is becoming pronounced in the market of aero-engine composites. Manufacturers are more and more inclined towards implementing contemporary technologies in producing aero-engine composites for greater fuel efficiency and minimized CO2 emissions. For example, in September 2024, Toray Industries, Inc., an advanced materials corporation from Japan, introduced the Toray Cetex TC1130 PESU. Its key benefits incorporate lightness, full recyclability, making it perfect for use in plane interiors. Furthermore, it excels in fire, smoke, and toxicity resistance, as well as excellent impact resilience and toughness, imperative in adhering to the rigorous safety regulations of the aerospace industry.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aeroengine Composites Market Segments

The aeroengine compositesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymer Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites

2) By Component: Fan Blades, Fan Case, Guide Vanes, Shrouds, Other Components

3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs): Epoxy-Based Composites, Phenolic-Based Composites, Thermoplastic Composites

2) By Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): Carbon Fiber Reinforced CMCs, Silicon Carbide Reinforced CMCs

3) By Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs): Aluminum Matrix Composites, Titanium Matrix Composites, Magnesium Matrix Composites

View the full aeroengine composites market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aeroengine-composites-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aeroengine Composites Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for aeroengine composites. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years is Asia-Pacific. The report on the aeroengine composites market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aeroengine Composites Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Aerospace Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-global-market-report

Coaxial Cables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coaxial-cables-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.