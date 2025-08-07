Aircraft Brake System Market Size Worth $15.18 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Aircraft Brake System Market Worth?

In recent times, the size of the aircraft brake system market has seen robust growth. The value is projected to rise from $10.29 billion in 2024 to $11.11 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This substantial growth during the historical period can be associated with factors such as an expansion of aircraft fleets, regulatory benchmarks, commercial air travel, a surge in global air travel, and modernization of the military.

In the upcoming years, a significant increase in the size of the aircraft brake system market is anticipated. It is projected to expand to $15.18 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This forecasted growth for the coming period is credited to factors like the incorporation of electric and hybrid aircraft, the advent of urban air mobility, utilization of remote and unmanned aircraft, the surge in space tourism and exploration, and the implementation of green aviation initiatives. Expected trends during this forecasted period encompass technological progress, the use of electro-mechanical braking, the application of advanced friction materials, the implementation of wireless brake monitoring, and the advent of advanced anti-skid technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aircraft Brake System Market?

The growth of the aircraft brake system market is predicted to be driven by the expansion in the number of commercial and defense aircraft. An aircraft fleet refers to all the airplanes operated by a specific airline. As this fleet expands, there is a requirement for the installation of more braking systems as well as the replacement of existing ones. For example, Boeing’s commercial market outlook for 2021-2040 anticipates that by 2040, the global commercial fleet will surpass 49,000 airplanes. Consequently, this surge in the size of commercial and defense aircraft fleets is fueling the market for aircraft braking systems.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aircraft Brake System Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Safran Landing Systems

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Crane Aerospace & Electronics

• Beringer Aero a subsidiary of Beringer SAS

• MATCO Manufacturing Inc.

• Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

• Jay-Em Aerospace & Machine Inc.

• Bauer Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aircraft Brake System Sector?

The aircraft brake system market is being sculpted by strategic alliances and partnerships. These collaborations enable partners to construct innovative solutions for their clients, infiltrate new markets, and accumulate crucial skills and resources. For example, in July 2024, a collaboration was formed between TT Electronics, a British electronics manufacturing company, and Parker Hannifin Corporation, an American motion and control technology firm. This alliance is dedicated to the manufacture of intricate electronic assemblies for commercial aircraft braking systems until 2027. It highlights the escalating demand and expansion opportunities in the commercial aerospace domain, as well as the ongoing rejuvenation of global aircraft fleets.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aircraft Brake System Market Share?

The aircraft brake system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Braking System Components, Brakes, Wheels

2) By Actuation: Power Brake, Boosted Brake, Independent Brake

3) By Brake Type: Carbon Breaks, Steel Breaks, Others

4) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5) By End-User: Commercial Aircraft, Defense Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Braking System Components: Brake Control Systems, Anti-Skid Control Units, Brake Actuators, Hydraulic Lines and Fittings, Sensors and Monitoring Systems

2) By Brakes: Disc Brakes, Drum Brakes, Carbon Brake Systems, Steel Brake Systems, Emergency Brakes

3) By Wheels: Main Wheels, Nose Wheels, Wheel Assembly Components

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aircraft Brake System Market?

For the year 2025, the Aircraft Brake System Global Market Report identified North America as the leading region with an anticipated stance of rapid growth in the forecasted timeframe. The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

