The New Harmonic Convergence - 24-Hour Global Resonance Transmission at 888hz on August 8 Sound Healing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected888, a non-profit global sound healing platform, will host a 24-hour Global Resonance Transmission on August 8, 2025, broadcasting healing sound frequencies at 888Hz worldwide. The event aims to unify participants from around the globe in meditation and sound healing during the peak of the Lion's Gate Portal.

The transmission will feature continuous sound healing sessions designed to promote emotional balance, self-confidence, and manifestation of abundance through the specific frequency of 888Hz. Participants from every continent will have the opportunity to join the collective experience through the organization's multilingual platform, which supports 11 different languages.

The event draws inspiration from the Harmonic Convergence of 1987, when millions of people worldwide participated in synchronized meditation. The Global Resonance Transmission represents a modern approach to collective healing, utilizing digital technology to connect practitioners and participants across time zones and geographical boundaries.

Connected888 has established infrastructure to support this global initiative, including a searchable directory of sound healers, free web hosting for practitioners, and monthly sound healing events featuring artists from diverse cultural traditions. Since its founding in 2024, the organization has provided dozens of sound healers with digital presence and worldwide exposure through its platform.

The August 8 event will mark the organization's largest undertaking to date, building upon the foundation established through regular monthly events and community development within the Connected888 Collective.

About Connected888

Connected888 is a non-profit global sound healing platform founded in 2024 by Laura McCracken, a Sound Healer and Reiki Master. The organization exists to amplify healing and unity through sound, bringing together practitioners and participants from across the globe. Connected888 hosts monthly global sound healing events featuring artists from diverse traditions and cultures, offered in 11 different languages to ensure worldwide inclusion. The platform provides a searchable Sound Healer Directory, free hosted web pages for practitioners, global event promotion, and community building within the Connected888 Collective.

