Aircraft Actuator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Actuator Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Aircraft Actuator Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the aircraft actuator market has seen robust expansion. It is forecasted to surge from $18.23 billion in 2024 to $19.92 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is tied to factors such as robust economic growth, a surge in the demand for commercial aircraft, the growth of the aerospace and defense sector, and strict environmental regulations. There has also been an increased demand for aircraft that are quieter and offer more comfort.

In the coming years, the aircraft actuator market is anticipated to experience robust growth. Forecasts predict a rise to $28.02 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth in the projected period can be credited to factors such as an increase in consumer disposable income, the investment in the expansion of aircraft fleets, a surge in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and a heightened focus on fuel efficiency. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass electromechanical actuators, health monitoring and predictive maintenance, the use of advanced materials, improved safety and redundancy measures, and environment-friendly actuation systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aircraft Actuator Market?

An upsurge in passenger movement worldwide is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aircraft actuators market. Aircraft actuators, which perform varied functions including adjustment of flight control surfaces like elevators, rudders, and ailerons, are in greater demand due to a rise in air passenger traffic from developing nations prompted by sustained economic growth and increased customer expenditure. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) report of March 2022, for example, showed a 76.0% surge in total global passenger traffic compared to March 2021. China also experienced a 11.7% increase in domestic air traffic within the same month. Consequently, the escalating passenger traffic globally is propelling the growth of the aircraft actuator market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Actuator Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Actuator Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Eaton Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Safran S.A.

• Meggitt plc

• Woodward Inc.

• Sitec Aerospace GmbH

• Progressive Automations Inc.

• Tamagawa Seiki Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aircraft Actuator Market?

The emergence of technological advancements has become a predominant trend within the aircraft actuator market. In order to solidify their standing within the market, key companies are focusing on the developmental progress of technologically superior products. For example, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a leading aviation firm based in the US, was selected by Airbus UpNext in July 2022 to provide tailor-made electromechanical actuation (EMA) technology to the eXtra performance WING demonstrator project. This project's main objective is to promote decarbonization and efficiency in the next-generation aircraft world. The EMA technology comes with crucial advantages such as enhanced reliability, higher energy efficiency, and weight reduction - all essential elements for crafting more eco-friendly aviation solutions.

How Is The Aircraft Actuator Market Segmented?

The aircraft actuator market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Actuators Type: Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, Electromechanical, Electrohydrostatic

2) By Motion: Linear, Rotary

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

4) By End User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Actuators: Linear Hydraulic Actuators, Rotary Hydraulic Actuators, Hydraulic Servo Actuators

2) By Pneumatic Actuators: Linear Pneumatic Actuators, Rotary Pneumatic Actuators, Pneumatic Cylinder Actuators

3) By Electric Actuators: Brushless DC Electric Actuators, Stepper Electric Actuators, AC Electric Actuators

4) By Electromechanical Actuators: DC Gear Motor Actuators, Linear Actuators with Gear Mechanism, Electric Actuators with Feedback Control

5) By Electrohydrostatic Actuators: Direct Drive Electrohydrostatic Actuators, Integrated Electrohydrostatic Actuators

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aircraft Actuator Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the aircraft actuators global market report. However, anticipated rapid growth is seen for the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The report covers numerous regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

