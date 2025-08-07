Food Can Market anticipated to reach US$12.835 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.81%

The food can market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% from US$9.233 billion in 2025 to US$12.835 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the food can market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$12.835 billion by 2030.The food can market has been a staple in the food industry for decades, providing a convenient and reliable way to store and preserve food. Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the food can market has seen significant growth in recent months.According to industry experts, the demand for food cans has increased due to the rise in at-home cooking and meal preparation. With more people staying at home and avoiding restaurants, the need for long-lasting food storage options has become essential. This has led to a surge in sales for food can manufacturers and suppliers.In addition to the increase in demand, the food can market has also faced challenges in the supply chain due to the pandemic. However, companies in the industry have adapted quickly to ensure a steady supply of food cans to meet the growing demand. This has been made possible through innovative solutions and partnerships with other businesses in the food industry.Despite the challenges, the food can market has remained resilient and continues to play a crucial role in providing safe and convenient food storage options for consumers. As the world continues to navigate through the pandemic, the food can market is expected to see continued growth and innovation in the coming months.The food can market has proven to be an essential and reliable industry, even in the face of a global crisis. With the increase in demand and innovative solutions, the market is poised for continued growth and success. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-can-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the food can market that have been covered are Ardagh Group S.A., CCL Industries, Crown, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Independent Can Company, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Wells Can Company, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, among others.The market analytics report segments the food can market as follows:• By Materialo Aluminumo Steelo Others• By Applicationo Bakery & confectionaryo Convenience foodo Dairy Productso Fruits & vegetableso Meat & seafoodo Pet foodo Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• Hypermarket/Supermarket• Convenience and Specialty Stores• Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Ardagh Group S.A.• CCL Industries• Crown• HUBER Packaging Group GmbH• Independent Can Company• Mondi• Sonoco Products Company• Wells Can Company• Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad• Silgan Holdings Inc.• Allstate Can Corporation 