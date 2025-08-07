Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Legacy Tour Brings Soul, Spirit, and Southern Pride to Georgia

BPIR Atlanta Bull Dogging AKA Steer Wrestling Photo credit: Richard DuCree BPIR 41st logo SCMS Atlanta 2025 Regional Winner Nathaniel Dansby Photo credit: Richard DuCree Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation logo Powerful new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer

BPIR Grand Finale of its 2025 Legacy Tour, Delivered a Powerful Soul Country Rodeo Weekend

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 41st Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s only African American touring rodeo association, galloped into Georgia for the grand finale of its 2025 Legacy Tour, delivering a powerful Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, August 1–3, that celebrated tradition, music, and the enduring legacy of Black cowboy culture. Atlanta, GA is known for its Southern hospitality, vibrant cultural, and was the perfect backdrop for this landmark event, which fused thrilling rodeo action with the rising energy of Black country music.

The weekend kicked off on Friday, August 1, with the Soul Country Music™ Star Atlanta Regional Finals, hosted by Beyond the Gates actress Trisha Mann-Grant at the Pink Lion Jazz Club in Stonecrest. A packed house witnessed top-tier Black country artists Jerome Winston, Sarah LaSol, B Major, Supa Star Six, Autumn D, and Nathaniel Dansby battled it out, in a live concert-style competition, for a coveted spot at the 2025 SCMS National Finals in Los Angeles, where $10,000 awaits. Returning to the show from SCMS Season One, Nathaniel Dansby was crowned the Atlanta regional winner.

On Saturday and Sunday, the spotlight shifted to the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, where fans turned out in force for three jam-packed shows, despite the rain. The arena came alive with adrenaline-pumping events like bull riding, ladies barrel racing, relay races, steer wrestling, and junior breakaway roping. Each show also featured special performances by SCMS artists Kirk Jay, adding a unique musical heartbeat to the rodeo’s raw power.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo brought fierce competition and show-stopping talent to the arena in Atlanta, showcasing elite skill, speed, and grit across every event. Below are the results of the performances that had fans on their feet all weekend long:

Ranch Bronc Riding

• Round 1: Tie – Meiki Avant and Lamar Hankins each rode to a score of 75 points, thrilling the crowd with synchronized grit and control.

• Round 2 Winner: Lamar Hankins — With balance, timing, and tenacity, Hankins came back strong to take the win in Round 2 and earn bragging rights for the weekend.

Bull Riding

• Round 1 Winner: Travoris Zeno – 81 points

• Round 2 Winner: Travoris Zeno – 78 points

Zeno rode with unmatched confidence and control, claiming victory in both rounds and proving himself a dominant force in the arena—and a top contender heading into Nationals.

Ladies Breakaway Roping (LBAW)

• Winner: Kanesha Jackson – 2.88 seconds

Jackson's flawless catch in under 3 seconds brought the crowd to its feet and cemented her as one of the quickest hands on the tour.

Calf Roping (Tie-Down Roping)

• Winner: James Berry III – 9.15 seconds

Berry delivered a textbook performance—clean, quick, and efficient—earning the win in this fast-paced, high-pressure competition.

Team Roping

• Winning Team: Dweldon Watson & Justin Lofton – 6.39 seconds

Their fluid communication and flawless timing earned them the top spot and big applause from fans.

Steer Wrestling

• Round 1 Winner: Tony Aska – 4.70 seconds

• Round 2 Winner: Jaylyin Minor – 3.64 seconds

Aska powered through his steer in Round 1 with control and speed, but Minor stole the show in Round 2 with a jaw-dropping, sub-4-second takedown that raised the stakes for the rest of the tour.

Ladies Steer Undecorating

• Winner: Erica Singleton – 2.07 seconds

Singleton showed flawless form and focus as she snatched the ribbon in record time, demonstrating just how fierce and fast this event can be.

Ladies Barrel Racing

• Round 1 Winner: Paris Wilburd

• Round 2 Winner: Paris Wilburd

Wilburd delivered consistent, tight runs in both rounds, sweeping the weekend with undeniable skill around the barrels.

Junior Events – Tomorrow’s Champions in the Making

Junior Tie-Down Roping

• Winner: Cobie Johnson – 13.80 seconds

Young Cobie showed serious potential with a clean, confident run that earned him first place.

Junior Breakaway Roping

• Winner: Harrel Williams Jr. – 2.18 seconds

Williams Jr. stunned the arena with one of the quickest times of the entire rodeo—youth or adult.

Junior Barrel Racing

• Winner: Kinley Adair – 15.956 seconds

Adair’s smooth turns and steady pace delivered a winning time, proving she’s ready for the big leagues.

Pee Wee Barrel Racing

• Winner: Reign Wilburn – 24.483 seconds

The crowd cheered on our youngest cowboy or cowgirl as they completed their run with heart and hustle.

Relay Race – Crowd Favorite

• Winning Team: Dem 662 Boys – 48.746 seconds

This high-energy team event had fans stomping and shouting as the Dem 662 Boys blazed through the course in a thrilling finish that closed the rodeo on a high note.

Crowd participation reached a fever pitch during the "Boots in the Dirt" competition, a city-vs-city clap-off to the Soul Country anthem “Boots on the Ground.” “Atlanta never disappoints! This past weekend was nothing short of phenomenal with three sold-out shows, an electric atmosphere, and a community that continues to show up and show out. The energy, the love, and the legacy of Black rodeo were on full display, thank you, Atlanta, for always riding with us.”

BPIR’s commitment to community shined bright through a Youth Empowerment Workshop hosted in partnership with BPIR Foundation, Anti-Violence Ventures (AVV), and local youth advocates. More than 80 young people and parents participated in dynamic sessions on emotional intelligence, anti-violence tools, and agricultural education, using the rodeo as a platform for healing, growth, and leadership.

As part of its ongoing investment in future trailblazers, the BPIR Foundation awarded two scholarships in Atlanta, one presented by the BPIR Foundation, and one sponsored by Attorney L. Chris Stewart and Canicka Stewart, honoring their dedication to education and community empowerment.

Fans also explored the many vendors and BPIR Marketplace, where they shopped exclusive merchandise and picked up copies of Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer, the new biography of BPIR’s legendary founder.

As the final stop of the 2025 BPIR Legacy Tour, the Atlanta event capped off a historic season on Sunday evening, championship buckles were awarded to the top-performing athletes of the tour, sealing their place in Black rodeo history.

First, all roads lead to Fort Worth, Texas, on August 15 and 16 for the Soul Country Rodeo Weekend and the last rodeo in the Texas Connection buckle series at the Cowtown Coliseum. Then, the journey continues to Washington, DC on September 19 and 20, where the nation’s best will ride for glory and legacy at the Bill Pickett Invitational National Rodeo Finals at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

FOR TICKETS, MEDIA REQUESTS, OR EVENT INFO: Visit www.billpickettrodeo.com and www.soulcountrymusic.com

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association in the world. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF): The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond the rodeo arena.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS): The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, produced by in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the SCMS competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists as it looks for its 2025 Soul Country music Star winner.

BPIR Swag Hub

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.