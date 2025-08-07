Gypsum Board Market Set to Soar: Surge in Sustainable Construction Sparks Global Demand 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Gypsum Board Market

The Gypsum Board Market involves the production, sale, and use of drywall panels for walls and ceilings in construction projects.

Gypsum Board Market sees steady growth driven by construction demand, with prices stable amid rising raw material costs and regional infrastructure projects.” — DataM Intelligence

According to DataM Intelligence, The Gypsum Board Market is predicted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2031. This steady growth is driven by increasing construction activity, rapid urbanization, rising demand for sustainable building materials, and the expansion of residential and commercial infrastructure projects.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Rising demand for energy-saving construction materials encourages the use of gypsum boards for thermal and sound insulation.
An expanding global buildings sector projected to exceed 230 billion square meters by 2050 creates sustained demand.
Continuous product innovation, such as high-performance boards with moisture and fire resistance, fosters market expansion.
Increasing adoption of moisture-resistant and high fire & moisture resistance boards for protection in urban construction.
Government initiatives promoting sustainable construction support the use of recyclable gypsum products.
Urban renovation and new housing developments drive residential sector demand, which holds the largest market share.

Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Ceiling Board
Pre-decorated Board
Wallboard
Others.

By Product:
Moisture Resistant Board
High Fire & Moisture Resistance
Plain Board
Paperless Gypsum Board
Aerated Gypsum Board
Mold Resistant Gypsum Board
Type X Gypsum Board
Sound-proof Gypsum Boards
Others.

By Thickness:
0–10 mm
10–15 mm
15–20 mm
20–25 mm
Above 25 mm.

By Shape:
Square
Tapered
Beveled and Round Edge
Rectangular
Others.

By Application:
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Institutional.

By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.

Market Geographical Share:
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global gypsum board market, accounting for the largest share in 2019, driven by rapid industrialization and massive investments in construction projects. North America and Europe follow, with North America benefiting from significant government infrastructure investments and renovation activities.In 2025, North America’s gypsum board industry is projected to grow substantially, reaching around USD 15.7 billion with a strong growth trajectory supported by sustainable building trends, federal investments in housing, and infrastructure modernization. The US market especially emphasizes energy-efficient gypsum panels and environmentally friendly drywall production as part of green building initiatives.In 2024, Japan's gypsum board market was valued at roughly USD 1.87 billion and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.73% through 2033. The growth is driven by urbanization, government incentives for energy-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings, and increasing demand for sustainable and fire-resistant construction materials.

Key Players in the Space Tourism Market:
Major industry players influencing the future of space tourism include:
ArcelorMittal Construction
USG Corporation
Lafarge Holcim
Cornerstone Building Brands
National Gypsum
Saint-Gobain
Knauf
Kingspan Group plc
Gulf Gypsum Co
Georgia Pacific
MANNI Group.

These companies are continually advancing commercial offerings, lowering the cost of entry, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Recent Developments:
United States:
May 2025: Eagle Materials announced plans to modernize and expand its gypsum wallboard production facility in Bernalillo, New Mexico, enhancing capacity and technological upgrades.
2024-2025: The US market witnessed growing federal investment in affordable housing programs alongside infrastructure modernization, fueling demand for gypsum products adhering to sustainable and energy-efficient standards.

Japan:
2025: Continued focus on sustainable construction practices with increased incorporation of energy-efficient and fire-resistant gypsum boards aligned with national climate goals.
2024: The Japanese market prioritized urban redevelopment and modular construction techniques, encouraging the use of gypsum board for residential and commercial repairs, aided by government subsidies for disaster-resistant infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape
Sustainability Impact Analysis
KOL / Stakeholder Insights
Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots
Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis
Quarterly Industry Report Updated
Live Market & Pricing Trends
Consumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Conclusion:
The Global Gypsum Board Market presents robust growth opportunities driven by rising urbanization, sustainability mandates, and innovation in product offerings tailored for energy efficiency, fire resistance, and sound insulation. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with North America and Japan showing strong growth supported by infrastructure investments and green building programs. Key players remain focused on expanding capacities, launching advanced products, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence globally. The market outlook remains positive through 2031, driven by continued construction activities and evolving building standards worldwide.Related Reports:

