Closure Scheduled for Railroad Bridge Repair on S.D. Highway 271 Northeast of Java

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025



Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

JAVA, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, S.D. Highway 271 northeast of Java will be closed while Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad repairs the railroad bridge over the highway. Weather dependent, the work is expected to take 10 days to complete.

During the closure, a signed detour will direct traffic from Highway 271 onto Walworth County roads 314th Avenue and 129th Street.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-