Automotive Turbochargers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automotive Turbochargers Market Size And Growth?

The market size of automotive turbochargers has seen significant growth in the past few years. This market is estimated to increase from a value of $15.47 billion in 2024 to $16.47 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Fuel efficiency requirements, demands for improved performance, engine downsizing, emission control norms, and heightened utilization in the defense sector are among the factors contributing to the growth observed in the historical period.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is projected in the automotive turbochargers market, expecting to reach $22.24 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The surge in the upcoming period could be linked to an increasing requirement for electric turbochargers, fuel-efficient cars, high-performance vehicles, commercial vehicles, and hybrid vehicles. The key trends for the predicted period comprise the inclusion of lightweight materials, crafting of twin-scroll turbochargers, utilization of 48v electric turbocharging systems, and the adoption of e-boosting technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Turbochargers Market?

The surge in passenger car needs is propelling the expansion of the automotive turbocharger industry. Cars equipped with turbocharged engines typically have a higher energy density and fuel efficiency, providing extra horsepower and torque. Expectedly, this trend will be augmented by the rise in buying power, reduced interest rates in growing economies, and a consumer shift towards personal travel means. These factors would, in turn, boost passenger car demand, sparking a parallel increase in the need for automotive turbochargers. As reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), the leading lobbying and standards organization for the motor industry in the European Union, in March 2022, passenger car sales in the US escalated by 5.5%, attaining 11.9 million units in 2021. More than 6.3 million passenger cars were assembled in US automobile factories in 2021, marking a 3.1% rise.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Turbochargers Market?

Major players in the Automotive Turbochargers include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Borg-Warner Automotive Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• IHI Corporation

• Continental AG

• Bosch Mahle GmbH

• Cummins Inc.

• Delphi Technologies

• Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.

• Turbonetics Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Turbochargers Market?

Major firms engaged in the automotive turbocharger market, such as Garrett Motion, are shifting their attention towards crafting technologically superior products like turbochargers for both hybrid and non-hybrid vehicles, to amplify their performance and efficiency. Turbochargers function by using the exhaust gas to activate a turbine, which in turn compresses the air entering the engine, thereby boosting the engine's efficiency and output power by permitting more air and fuel to permeate the combustion chamber. For example, in April 2023, turbocharging expert Garrett launched their high-end turbochargers, specially tailored to aid hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) vehicles that run on hydrogen fuel. This trailblazing technology has gained notable recognition in China due to the major investments being poured into hydrogen fueling infrastructure and eco-friendly hydrogen initiatives. Consequently, there's growing backing for large-scale commercial hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicles (HICEVs), placing Garrett Motion's turbochargers among the leading contenders in this budding market.

How Is The Automotive Turbochargers Market Segmented?

The automotive turbochargersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: PCV, LCV, HCV

2) By Technology: VGT Or VNT, Wastegate, Twin-Turbo

3) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

4) By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

Subsegments:

1) By PCV (Passenger Car Vehicle): Turbochargers For Gasoline Engines, Turbochargers For Diesel Engines, Twin-Scroll Turbochargers, Variable Geometry Turbochargers (VGT)

2) By LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle): Turbochargers For Diesel Engines, Turbochargers For Gasoline Engines, Heavy-Duty Turbochargers

3) By HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Turbochargers For Diesel Engines, Turbochargers For Natural Gas Engines, Heavy-Duty Turbochargers With Enhanced Durability

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Turbochargers Market?

In 2024, the automotive turbocharger market was dominated by Western Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The report on this market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

