Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Automotive Suspension Systems Market Be By 2025?

The market for automotive suspension systems has seen consistent growth in recent years. Projections suggest an increase from $65.04 billion in 2024 to $66.83 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The historic rate of growth has been fueled by factors such as heightened consumer demand for safety and comfort, governmental regulations, economic climate, and environmental policies aimed at boosting fuel-efficiency.

There is anticipation for the automotive suspension systems market size to experience consistent growth in the coming years. It's projected to escalate to $79.3 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth within the forecast period is largely due to the increasing demand for electric and self-driving vehicles, an augmented focus on sustainability and emission reduction, shifts in consumer preference towards more adaptable and multifunctional vehicles, as well as government regulations and safety norms for self-driving vehicles. The forecast period is expected to see major trends such as the electrification of suspension systems, creation of adjustable and semi-active suspension systems, incorporation of intelligent sensors for anticipatory maintenance, usage of lightweight materials for better efficiency, and the customization of suspension systems according to different driving modes.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Suspension Systems Market Landscape?

An uptick in automobile demand is anticipated to spur growth in the automotive suspension systems market throughout the forecast period. These suspension systems are essential components in vehicles, working to enhance the friction between the road and the tires, ensure reliable steering, superior handling, and protection from damage. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, based in Belgium, reported in August 2024 that new car registrations had risen by 3.9% in the first seven months of the year, surpassing 6.5 million units. Largest markets within the bloc, including Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%), have all reported growth, albeit modest. Thus, it's projected that the global rise in vehicle demand will stimulate growth in the automotive suspension systems market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Suspension Systems Market?

Major players in the Automotive Suspension Systems include:

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Tenneco Inc.

• Magneti Marelli SpA

• ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems

• WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

• Mando Corporation

• BeijingWest Industries International Limited

• KYB Corporation

• Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Suspension Systems Industry?

Key players in the automotive suspension systems market are concentrating their efforts on creating products that incorporate advanced technology, like mechanical suspensions, to improve ride quality and vehicle stability. Mechanical suspensions are vehicle systems that use mechanical elements, such as springs and shock absorbers, to carry the vehicle's weight, offset road shocks, and enhance ride comfort and stability. For instance, in July 2023, Hendrickson, a suspension manufacturer from the US, introduced the TA 14 heavy-duty air suspension and the MS 16 heavy-duty mechanical suspension. The TA 14 heavy-duty air suspension has been specifically engineered for the Indian market, and the variant of Top and Low Mount provides consumers with a variety of options that cater to their specific requirements. On the other hand, the MS 16 heavy-duty mechanical suspension, which has a 16T capacity, is suitable for both on-road and off-road usage. It has improved load-bearing abilities and performance. The system is available in tandem and tridem setups, and integrates a sturdy leaf spring assembly. It uses locally made, premium components like thicker side plates for equalisers and hard-wearing polyurethane bushes in the torque arm. This results in minimized maintenance costs, reduced downtime, and increased operational efficiency.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market

The automotive suspension systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passive Suspensions Systems, Semi-Active Suspensions Systems, Active Suspensions Systems

2) By Component: Coil Spring, Leaf Spring, Air Spring, Shock Absorbers, Other Components

3) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Passive Suspension Systems: Leaf Spring Suspension, Coil Spring Suspension, Torsion Bar Suspension, Shock Absorber Systems

2) By Semi-Active Suspension Systems: Magnetorheological (MR) Suspension, Electronically Controlled Damping Systems, Variable Damping Systems

3) By Active Suspension Systems: Fully Active Suspension Systems, Pneumatic Suspension Systems, Hydraulic Suspension Systems

Automotive Suspension Systems Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for automotive suspension systems and is predicted to continue its growth. The market report for automotive suspension systems includes data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

