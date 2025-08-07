Rear-View Mirror Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.4% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Rear-View Mirror Market?

The market size of the rear-view mirror market has seen stable growth recently. The size will increase from $9.25 billion in 2024 to $9.63 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The previous growth can be credited to early concerns regarding automotive safety, heightened traffic density, mirror-related regulatory stipulations, enhancement in mirror materials, and changes in automotive design.

The market size of rear-view mirrors is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $12.37 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the projected period is expected due to the broadening of the automotive market in developing economies, consistent emphasis on vehicle safety, improvement in connectivity features, the use of intelligent rear-view mirrors, and amalgamation with autonomous vehicle technologies. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period encompass digital rear-view mirrors, augmented reality (AR) mirrors, decrease in blind spots due to technology, compact and sleek mirror designs, and incorporation with vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication systems.

Download a free sample of the rear-view mirror market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6865&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Rear-View Mirror Market?

Growth in the number of vehicles globally is anticipated to steer the development of the rear-view mirror market. By vehicles, we mean motorized transportation equipment like cars, trucks, and buses used for transporting people or goods. Rear-view mirrors play a crucial role in maintaining safety for both the vehicle and its passengers, so a rise in vehicle demand also boosts the need for rear-view mirrors. For example, data from the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers' Association shows that global motor vehicle production hit 85.4 million units in 2022, a 5.7% growth compared to 2021. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, light vehicle production in North America was expected to reach 14.2 million units in 2022, with projections suggesting a rise to 15.4 million units in 2023, fueled by steady enhancements in the supply chain. Thus, the swelling number of vehicles is a significant driver for the rear-view mirror market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Rear-View Mirror Market?

Major players in the Rear-View Mirror include:

• Continental AG

• FLABEG Holding GmbH

• Gentex Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Ishizaki Honten Company Limited

• Mitsuba Corporation

• Ficosa Internacional SA

• SL Corporation

• Samvardhana Motherson Group

• Valeo SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rear-View Mirror Industry?

The rise of technological innovations is a prominent trend gaining traction in the rear-view mirror industry. Key players in this market are focusing on the creation of new technologies to not only meet customer expectations but also solidify their market standing. For example, in April 2022, Seeing Machines Ltd, an Australian firm specialising in driver monitoring technologies, partnered with Magna, a Canadian car mirror manufacturer, to create a rear-view mirror equipped with Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology. This collaboration resulted in a demonstrator model featuring an integrated camera, electronics, and interior mirror technology that utilises Seeing Machines' improved FOVIO eDME (embedded Driver Monitoring Engine) algorithms and software.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rear-View Mirror Market Report?

The rear-view mirrormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Smart Rear-View Mirror, Conventional Rear-View Mirror

2) By Mounting Location: Door Mounted, Body Mounted

3) By Mirror Type: Exterior Mirror, Interior Mirror

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5) By Feature: Auto dimming, Blind Spot Detection, Power Control, Automatic Foldable, Heated, Other Features

Subsegments:

1) By Smart Rear-View Mirror: Digital Rear-View Mirrors, Camera-Based Rear-View Mirrors, Connected Rear-View Mirrors

2) By Conventional Rear-View Mirror: Interior Rear-View Mirrors, Exterior Rear-View Mirrors

View the full rear-view mirror market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rear-view-mirror-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Rear-View Mirror Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the rear-view mirror market growth. The anticipated growth status was also projected for the region. The market report of the rear-view mirror covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rear-View Mirror Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Rear Axle Commodity Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rear-axle-commodity-global-market-report

Rear Axle Commodity Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rear-axle-commodity-global-market-report

Auto Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/auto-dimming-mirror-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.