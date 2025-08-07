Anti Stretch Mark Products Market to Reach USD $2.6 Billion by 2029 at 9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

In recent times, there has been a considerable expansion in the market size of anti stretch mark products. It is forecasted to increase from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The significant growth during the historic period is a result of factors such as rising pregnancy rates, an aging population, a surge in e-commerce, evolving lifestyles, and heightened awareness towards health and beauty.

The market size of anti stretch mark products is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the ensuing years, rising to a value of $2.6 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include a spike in obesity rates, a surge in the demand for skincare items, an increase in disposable income, a rising demand for topical skin treatment products, and escalating skin concerns. Key trends for the forecast period encompass natural and organic product formulations, tailored skincare solutions, innovative delivery systems, clinical legitimization, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Anti Stretch Mark Products Global Market Growth?

The escalating focus on personal care is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the anti-stretch mark products market. Personal care encompasses actions aimed at preserving one's physical and mental well-being, which include exercise, healthy eating, stress relief, among others. Individuals are dedicating more time and money to improve their inner and outer beauty through skin products, such as anti-stretch mark products. For example, a report published by the British Beauty Council in July 2024 revealed that the personal care sector added £27.2 billion ($30.44 billion) to the GDP in 2023, a surge of 11% compared to the previous year. This increase is credited to a 10% rise in household expenditure on personal care products and services in the UK.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Anti Stretch Mark Products Market?

Major players in the Anti Stretch Mark Products include:

• Clarins S.A.

• E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

• Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

• Basq NYC LLC

• Weleda AG

• Dermaclara Inc.

• Mama Mio US Inc.

• Expanscience Laboratories Inc.

• Crown Laboratories Inc.

• Earth Mama Organics

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Anti Stretch Mark Products Market?

Prominent businesses in the anti-stretch mark products industry are creating unique products like body care items to garner an advantage in the marketplace. These products are formulated to uphold and improve overall skin health and aesthetics in different body parts, focusing on conditions such as dryness, aging, and sensitivity. Evertone Skin, a dermatologically approved skincare range from the US, rolled out its new products like Bounce Back, Anti-Stretch Mark Body Care Routine, Final Stretch Bundle, Red Light Therapy Wand, and Microcurrent Facial Toning Device, in April 2023. The final stretch bundle of the anti-stretch mark body care regime is an effective means to lessen the visibility of stretch marks. The package comes with a body detoxifier, body refresher, body smoother, and a Gua Sha Tool that collectively work on exfoliating the skin, stimulating skin renewal, and elevating radiance while keeping the skin moisturised and elastic.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Report?

The anti stretch mark productsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Creams, Body Butter, Lotions, Serum, Massage Oil

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By End User: Adults, Kids

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Creams: Hydrating Creams, Firming Creams

2) By Body Butter: Shea Butter-Based Body Butter, Cocoa Butter-Based Body Butter

3) By Lotions: Light Moisturizing Lotions, Nourishing Lotions

4) By Serum: Concentrated Serums, Oil-Infused Serums

5) By Massage Oil: Essential Oil-Based Massage Oils, Herbal Massage Oils

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Anti Stretch Mark Products Industry?

In 2024, North America held the position as the leading region in the market for anti-stretch mark products. The upcoming period is forecasted to see Asia-Pacific as the rapidly expanding region. The report regarding the anti-stretch mark products market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

