Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,942 in the last 365 days.

Gatchalian Backs Probe on GSIS Investments in Online Gambling

PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release
August 7, 2025

Gatchalian Backs Probe on GSIS Investments in Online Gambling

"It is imperative to scrutinize GSIS investments in online gambling and other high-risk ventures. Government institutions must always uphold prudence and integrity, especially when managing workers' hard-earned money.

I urge GSIS to fully cooperate and come clean for the sake of public trust and financial security. Hindi dapat sinusugal ng GSIS ang perang pinaghirapan ng ating mga lingkod-bayan, kasama na ang mga guro, pulis, at healthcare workers, sa isang industriya na nagdudulot ng kapahamakan sa marami nating kababayan."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gatchalian Backs Probe on GSIS Investments in Online Gambling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more