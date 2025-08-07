Global AI Edge Computing Market Valued at $9.1 Billion in 2020, Projected to Hit $59.63 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, AI Edge Computing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, (Hardware, Software, and Services), Organization Size, (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), and Application (IIoT, Remote Monitoring, Content Delivery, Video Analytics, AR&VR, and Others), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Robotics, Public Infrastructure, Transportation & Logistics, and Others), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.Market Size : The AI edge computing market size was valued at $9,096.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $59,633.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.2%.AI Edge Computing refers to the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms directly on edge devices—such as sensors, smartphones, or IoT devices—rather than relying on centralized cloud servers. This enables real-time data processing and decision-making at or near the source of data generation, reducing latency, improving privacy, and optimizing bandwidth usage.Get Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 329 Pages) at:Asia-Pacific is expected to observe highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region coupled with the government-driven infrastructural projects. The data generated by edge devices in different industry verticals across the region and increased consumer spending on smart solutions across the countries such as China, Australia, Japan, and India, fuel the growth of the market.In addition to this, emerging adoption of innovative technologies as well as ongoing digital transformation initiatives in Asian countries, such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, to create the increased demand for improved customer experiences fueling the demand for AI edge computing.Ability of the AI edge to overcome cloud computing challenges, rise in demand for real-time operations, proliferation of edge AI-enabled devices, and lucrative benefits offered by AI edge computing drive the growth of the global AI edge computing market. However, high investment and shortage of skilled IT professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of the 5G network connectivity and emerging applications of AI edge computing present new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global AI edge computing market positively.The implementation of global lockdown has constrained organizations to move toward digitalization for the arrangement of work-from-home offices for their employee, which in turn, boosted the demand for AI edge computing.In addition, edge computing is proving to be a life-saving technology for the medical care industry, due to different IoT medical applications.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global AI edge computing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in applications of AI edge computing hardware or physical components such as processors, servers, switches, and routers. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the IIoT segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global AI edge computing market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to more data production by IIoT applications. However, the content delivery segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global AI edge computing industry. This is attributed to several factors such as rise in need for faster processing devices coupled with the huge government funding on innovative technologies, increased number of IoT devices, and a strong technical base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the proliferation of connected systems fueled by ongoing trend of smart offices and homes in the region along with the government-driven infrastructural projects.Leading Market Players:Cisco Systems, Inc.International Business Machine CorporationClearblade, Inc.Foghorn SystemsHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPHuawei Technologies Co. LtdNokiaRigado LLCSaguna Networks Ltd.Vapor IOFor Purchase Enquiry:The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and global AI edge computing market share. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the global AI edge computing market forecast to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the global AI edge computing market trends.Browse More Trending Reports :Travel Technology MarketVirtual classroom marketEnterprise Collaboration MarketMENA Restaurant Management Software MarketEnterprise Search MarketStorage as a Service MarketLinux Operating System MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.