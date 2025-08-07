Global Agricultural Biologics Market to Reach $29.29 Billion at a Steady 15.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Agricultural Biologics Market Be By 2025?

The expansion of the agricultural biologics market has been swift in the past few years. Following this trend, its size is projected to increase from $14.32 billion in 2024 to $16.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Causes for this growth in the past years include the surge in organic farming practices, growing consciousness about the environmental effects of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, worldwide population growth, and economic progress in developing countries.

In the forthcoming years, the size of the agricultural biologics market is projected to witness a swift increase, reaching $29.3 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This considerable growth in the prediction period can be associated with a surge in food demand, supportive government measures, the need for better crop yields, the implementation of precision agriculture, and an increase in disposable income. The upcoming forecast period is set to see significant trends such as tailor-made microbial solutions, biological seed treatments, environmentally friendly biological formulations, and the use of blockchain technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Agricultural Biologics Market Landscape?

The escalation in pest outbreaks has fueled the expansion of the agricultural biologics market. Pest outbreaks denote the elevated sporadic and massive population of pests that pose economic harm to crops and humans. Given the pest outbreaks, the risk to crops leads to 10–40% losses to primary food crops including corn, wheat, and rice, costing the global economy. The pests inflict damage to crops and significantly curb farmers' productivity, also destroying arable land. For instance, in May 2023, an article by Springer Nature Limited, a Germany-based publishing services provider, estimated the annual crop yield loss due to pathogens and pests at US$220 billion, having a direct impact on food security, regional economies, and other related socio-economic factors. Consequently, the rising number of pest outbreaks is propelling the expansion of the agriculture biologics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Agricultural Biologics Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Biologics include:

• Syngenta AG

• Dow Chemical Company

• Bayer AG

• BASF SE

• Isagro SPA

• Corteva Inc.

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

• Certis Group

• Valent BioSciences Corp.

• BioWorks Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Agricultural Biologics Industry?

Leading businesses in the agricultural biologics sector are developing novel solutions geared towards enhancing sustainability. In a recent development, Bionema UK, a UK-based biotech firm, unveiled their Soil-Jet BSP100 in January 2024. This product is an earth-friendly, biodegradable surfactant designed for use with agricultural biologicals and agrochemicals, with an aim to boost their efficacy. Soil-Jet BSP100 dramatically cuts down on soil water repellence, thereby aiding faster water absorption and maintaining a stable moisture balance in the soil. The surfactant works seamlessly with standard spraying equipment and can be effectively used alongside nutrients and beneficial microorganisms, thus encouraging eco-friendly farming methods.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Agricultural Biologics Market

The agricultural biologicsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants

2) By Source: Microbials, Macrobials, Biochemicals, Other Sources

3) By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Post-Harvest

4) By Application: Cereals And Grains, Oilseed And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Biopesticides: Microbial Biopesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs), Biochemical Pesticides

2) By Biofertilizers: Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers, Phosphate-Solubilizing Biofertilizers, Mycorrhizal Fungi

3) By Biostimulants: Humic Substances, Seaweed Extracts, Amino Acids, Microbial Biostimulants, Other Natural Products

Agricultural Biologics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the agricultural biologics market by size. The agricultural biologics market is predicted to grow the fastest in Asia-Pacific. The market report for agricultural biologics includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

