3D Printing Plastics Market to Reach US $5.03 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of 3D Printing Plastics Market?

In recent times, the dimensional printing plastics industry has witnessed exceptional growth, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2024 to an astonishing $2.18 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. Several contributing factors to this historic period of growth include an upsurge in the healthcare sector, the soaring aerospace industry, the rising demand for personalized products, increased growth in the manufacturing sector, and an increase in the demand for plastic.

The market size for 3D printing plastics is projected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years, escalating to a value of $5.03 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is mainly due to factors like the expansion of the automotive sector, obtaining regulatory approvals, progressive defense and military sector, and rising construction activities. The main trends expected during the forecast period comprise metal-plastic hybrid printing, eco-friendly, and degradable 3D printing plastics, mass customization, and collaborations among companies integrating artificial intelligence and generative design.

Download a free sample of the 3d printing plastics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7225&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The 3D Printing Plastics Global Market Growth?

The surge in dental procedures is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the 3D printing plastics market. Dental procedures cover a broad array of health interventions and treatments administered by dental professionals, such as dentists and dental hygienists, designed at diagnosing, preventing or addressing varied oral health and dental issues. They utilize 3D printing plastics to create custom dental fixtures like implants, orthodontic devices, bridges and crowns with exceptional precision and designs tailored to specific patients. For example, NHS Digital, a government agency in the UK, reported that in August 2022, dentists conducted 24,272 dental operations in the UK for the period 2021-22, marking an increase of 539 from the previous year. As a result, this growth in the number of dental procedures is stimulating the expansion of the 3D printing plastics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The 3D Printing Plastics Market?

Major players in the 3D Printing Plastics include:

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Arkema SA

• Electro Optical Systems GmbH

• Evonik Industries AG

• Carbon Inc.

• Desktop Metal Inc.

• Divergent Group Ltd.

• Fast Radius Inc.

• Formlabs Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The 3D Printing Plastics Market?

Companies leading the way in the 3D printing plastics industry are prioritizing the development of unique products like materials used in 3D printing. These materials are geared towards improving the flexibility and efficiency of additive manufacturing processes. They are specially crafted for these processes, permitting the generation of three-dimensional items layer by layer. As an example, Jamplast, an American firm specializing in engineering polymers, unveiled 3DSHQ in August 2024 - a business unit with a concentrated focus on additive manufacturing and materials for 3D printing. Established towards the end of 2023, this new business branch is striving to cater to a variety of industries by providing an extensive variety of 3D printing materials, inclusive of sample sizes for consumers and research facilities. 3DSHQ also offers both FDM filaments and pellets, in addition to a collection of 3D printing machines suitable for hobbyists as well as commercial professionals.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Report?

The 3D printing plasticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, Other Types

2) By Form: Powder, Filament, Ink

3) By Application: Prototyping, Manufacturing

4) By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Consumer Goods, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Photopolymers: Standard Resins, Tough Resins, Flexible Resins, Castable Resins, High-Temperature Resins

2) By ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene): Standard ABS, ABS with Enhanced Properties

3) By PLA (Polylactic Acid): Standard PLA, PLA Blends, Specialty PLA

4) By Polyamide (Nylon): Nylon 6, Nylon 12, Nylon 11, Nylon Blends

5) By Other Types: PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol), TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane), PVA (Polyvinyl Alcohol, used for support structures), ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate), Other Specialized Plastics

View the full 3d printing plastics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-plastics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The 3D Printing Plastics Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the 3D printing plastics market. However, the fastest-growing region is expected to be Asia-Pacific during the predicted timeframe. The 3D printing plastics market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

3d Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-building-construction-global-market-report

3d Printing Slicer Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-slicer-software-global-market-report

3d Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-medical-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.