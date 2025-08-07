1-Decanol Market Forecasted to Achieve US $0.41 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 1-Decanol Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The 1-Decanol Market In 2025?

The market for 1-decanol has expanded robustly in the previous years. The market valuation is projected to escalate from $0.27 billion in 2024 to $0.29 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The prior growth has been fueled by industrial applications, expansion of the chemical manufacturing industry, the surge in demand for consumer goods, economic advances, and the amplified demand for plasticizers.

Over the coming years, the 1-decanol market is anticipated to experience robust growth, with its size projected to ascend to $0.42 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth trajectory during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as rising consumer appetite for clean beauty products, shifting consumer preferences, stringent environmental policies, resilient supply chains, and escalating demand for lubricants. Future trends to watch out for within this forecast duration encompass bio-based production, technological innovation, circular economy strategies, amplified investment in research and development, and proactive sustainability measures.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The 1-Decanol Market?

The surge in demand for personal hygiene and domestic cleaning products in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the expansion of the 1-Decanol market. As a key ingredient in the production of soaps, detergents, and other household products, and a defoaming agent, 1-Decanol's demand has risen. The pandemic, in 2020, heightened the use and awareness of home care products like soaps, detergents, and sanitizers in an effort to curb virus transmission. As per the World Health Organization's guidelines, frequent washing of hands with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based hand rubs are crucial preventative measures. The growing usage of personal hygiene products such as soaps and sanitizers has intensified the need for 1-Decanol, consequently propelling the development of the 1-Decanol market.

Who Are The Key Players In The 1-Decanol Industry?

Major players in the 1-Decanol include:

• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

• Sasol Limited

• Musim Mas Group

• Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd.

• BASF SE

• Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte. Ltd.

• Procter & Gamble Chemicals

• Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

• Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG

• Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of 1-Decanol Market In The Globe?

Major players in the 1-Decanol market, such as Next Retail Ltd, are incorporating 1-decanol (decyl alcohol) into the production of beauty items like Woah to increase their market revenue. Woah represents a Vegan-friendly skincare collection featured in a Mini Beauty Box with travel-sized items. For instance, in February 2022, this UK-based cloud service provider introduced Woah, a box of travel-friendly, vegan skincare products. The contents include the Dual Action Exfoliator, SPF 30 Lotion, Brightening Toner, Cooling Micellar Water, Multi Vitamin Eye Cream, Detoxifying Mask, and Hydrating Mask. Decyl alcohol is a key ingredient in all these products.

What Segments Are Covered In The 1-Decanol Market Report?

The 1-decanolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2) By Application: Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents And Cleaners, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors And Fragrances, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic: Petrochemical-Based 1-Decanol, Laboratory-Synthesized 1-Decanol

2) By Natural: Plant-Based 1-Decanol, Animal Fat-Derived 1-Decanol

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The 1-Decanol Market By 2025?

In 2024, the 1-Decanol market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to be the quickest growing in the said market globally. The report covers several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

