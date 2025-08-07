Gašić sends telegram of condolences on death of Ghanaian government officials

Minister of Defence Bratislav Gašić sent a telegram of condolences today to the Ministry of Defence of Ghana on the tragic death of the Minister of Defence and other officials of that country in a helicopter crash.

