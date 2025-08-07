WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Removes Child Predators, Drug Dealers, and Domestic Abusers

ICE continues to protect American families from predators, traffickers, and domestic abusers who threaten public safety

WASHINGTON — On August 5, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These criminals were convicted of serious crimes including child exploitation, domestic violence, heroin trafficking, alien smuggling, and weapons offenses.

“Every one of these men left a victim behind – scarred, addicted, terrified and worse,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Biden administration turned a blind eye. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we’re taking these lowlifes off the streets. DHS will continue to swiftly arrest, detain, and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens— Americans deserve to feel safe in their own country.”

Yesterday’s ICE arrests include:

Cristian Brayan Aleman-Leiva, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of possession of a firearm, concealed weapon in Fairfax County, VA, and petit larceny in Herndon, VA.

Jose Javier Romero-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of burglary first degree, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, threaten act of violence, and malicious injury or destruction of property in Oklahoma City, OK.

Juan Ignacio Amaya-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecency with a child in McLennan County, TX.

Elin Edicson Ochoa-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of alien smuggling in Del Rio, TX.

Manuel De Jesus Lopez-Marroquin, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of distribution of heroin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and hindering in Middlesex County, NJ.

ICE now accepts applicants of all ages. DHS encourages patriotic Americans to join the mission and help remove the worst of the worst from our streets. Start your application at: join.ice.gov.

# # #