Secretary Noem Unveils No Age Limit for Patriotic Americans to Join ICE Law Enforcement to Help Remove Worst of the Worst from U.S.

In less than one week since DHS launched its recruitment campaign, more than 80,000 Americans applied to join ICE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will waive age limits for new applicants so even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.

All ICE law enforcement recruits will be required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test.

“We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement,” said Secretary Noem. “Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

In the wake of Biden’s open borders disaster, our country needs dedicated Americans to join ICE to remove the worst of the worst out of our country.

Backed by significant new funding through the recently signed One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE is offering a robust package of federal law enforcement incentives, including:

A maximum $50,000 signing bonus

Student loan repayment and forgiveness options

25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents

Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime (AUI) for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers

Enhanced retirement benefits

ICE encourages Americans with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to jumpstart a fulfilling career in federal law enforcement.

For more information or to apply, visit: join.ice.gov.

###