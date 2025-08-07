Minister Dion George on ban of production, distribution, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has today published draft regulations aimed at prohibiting the production, distribution, sale, import, and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them, marking a significant stride in the nation's battle against plastic pollution.

These proposed regulations, issued under the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act No. 107 of 1998), seek to eliminate the use of plastic microbeads – tiny solid plastic particles smaller than 5 millimetres commonly found in cosmetics, personal care items, pesticides, toiletries, and other products. Once enacted, the rules will impose a blanket prohibition on these microbeads, with provisions for monitoring, evaluation, and strict penalties for non-compliance, including fines up to 10 million Rands or imprisonment for up to 20 years in cases of repeated offences.

A transitional phase allows existing stocks to be phased out over 24 months, requiring affected parties to notify the Director-General and submit phase-out plans. The regulations underscore South Africa's commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems, rivers, and soils from the pervasive harm caused by these non-biodegradable pollutants, which often enter waterways through wastewater and accumulate in food chains.

"This is a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to protect South Africa's precious natural heritage from the scourge of plastic pollution," said Minister George. "Plastic microbeads may be small, but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense. By banning them, we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. I urge all stakeholders to engage with this process and help shape regulations that truly make a difference."

The public is invited to submit written comments on the draft regulations within 30 days from the date of publication in the Government Gazette. Submissions can be sent by post to the Director-General, Attention: Mr Jeremia Sibande, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001; by hand at Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria; or by email to jsibande@dffe.gov.za. For inquiries, contact 082 302 6907.

Enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Communications Officer

Cell: 074 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates