CE chairs 2nd working meeting of leading group on public administration reform

MACAU, August 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is restructuring the organisational framework of public departments, clarifying departmental responsibilities, and refining management of human and public resources. He emphasised the need for all concerned to implement tasks in an orderly manner, in order tangibly to enhance governmental efficiency in operational matters.

Mr Sam made the remarks at the second working meeting of the leading group on public administration reform, held recently.

The meeting discussed topics including allocation of functions, organisational streamlining, staffing control, staff-transfer and -redeployment systems, and information-system development within public departments.

The Chief Executive stated that public administration reforms and optimisation initiatives must be pragmatic and responsive to the requirements of Macao’s economic and social development efforts. In terms of organisational structure, it was essential to establish upper limits for institutional scale, re-evaluate allocation of functions, and merge any departments with overlapping responsibilities.

Regarding staffing control, improvements should focus on standardising job scopes, exploring promotion mechanisms if assigning people to new roles, and setting benchmarks for staffing levels at all job tiers.

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau must adhere to the directions set by the leading group on public administration reform, and work closely with the Commission of Audit, taking into account the actual circumstances of each department, in order progressively to advance organisational streamlining and optimisation of staffing structures.

Guided by principles of centralised management, the procurement and management mechanisms for public departments would be refined, to ensure rational utilisation of public resources. Mr Sam stated that – while avoiding disruption to daily operations – all public departments should gradually enhance their information systems to strengthen risk-prevention capabilities.

Members of the leading group attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Ms Leong Weng In. The Chief of Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Lam Chi Long, also sat in the meeting.