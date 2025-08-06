Governor Abbott Statement On Passing Of Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr.

TEXAS, August 6 - August 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of the Chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission, J. Bruce Bugg Jr.



"Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the sudden loss of our close, personal friend Chairman Bruce Bugg," said Governor Abbott. "Bruce was a remarkable and tireless public servant whose vision and leadership reshaped the future of Texas. As Chairman of Texas Department of Transportation, he helped redesign our state’s infrastructure not just for today—but for the next 50 years. We are grieving this loss alongside his loved ones, especially his wife Alethea and their two sons, and the many Texans whose lives he touched.”



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.