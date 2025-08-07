Siemens Energy moves to the Neue Balan campus in Munich

Neue Balan Campus Munich

Energy technology company Siemens Energy is moving its Munich headquarters to the Neue Balan campus on the edge of the Haidhausen district.

The fact that the company, with its Munich headquarters, is coming to Neue Balan underlines the outstanding reputation our campus enjoys among innovative start-ups and established companies alike.” — Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN

MüNCHEN, GERMANY, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next year, the company will occupy an entire floor in the new House 28 building owned by Allgemeine SÜDBODEN Grundbesitz AG. Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading companies in the energy technology sector, offering a complete portfolio for the energy world, from gas turbines and grid technology to hydrogen electrolysers and wind turbines. With Neue Balan, the company has now also chosen a particularly forward-looking location: in recent years, the campus has developed into one of the most sought-after areas for established companies and start-ups, especially from innovation-driven industries.

The employees of Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG in Munich will move from the south-eastern outskirts of the city to the Neue Balan campus in mid-2026. The lease agreement covers space in the new House 28, the final piece of the puzzle on the site, which was completed at the beginning of the year and completes the development along Balanstraße.

Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN: "With Siemens Energy, we have gained a renowned, internationally active company as a new tenant for our House 28. The fact that the company, with its Munich headquarters, is coming to Neue Balan underlines the outstanding reputation our campus enjoys among innovative start-ups and established companies alike."

The tenants of the new House 28 already include an international technology group. Completed at the beginning of the year, the new building on Balanstraße now has around 18,500 square metres of rental space available.

The lease agreement with Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG was brokered by Knight Frank Munich.

