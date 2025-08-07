Canned Food Market By Segments, Key Leaders, Industry Demand And Forecast 2026

Canned Food Industry Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canned food market size generated $91.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $124.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.Surge in awareness regarding nutritious value provided by canned food, increase in organized retailing, and rise in inclination toward convenience food drive the global canned food market. However, risks related to contamination of food and increase in awareness regarding chemicals & preservatives hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in R&D activities along with trend of innovation create new opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05939 Growing awareness among consumers regarding the health hazards and ill effects of the food produced/grown using synthetic chemicals is likely to drive the growth of the organic canned food market in the future.The canned food market growth is propelled by the rise in demand for convenience foods in the market. Busy lifestyle and increasing women workforce have contributed to consumer shift toward nutritional food products along with convenience, both offered by canned food products. Canning of food products retain high nutritional value such as proteins, fibers, minerals, and antioxidants. Furthermore, with the growing retail industry and rise in penetration of e-commerce, the reach of canned food products in emerging markets is likely to grow in the future.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-food-market/purchase-options The canned food market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, type, and region. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into canned meat & seafood, canned fruit & vegetables, canned ready meals, and others. Canned meat & seafood has been the most preferred choice of canned food among consumers due to their high protein content along with taste. The canned meat & seafood segment was valued at $40.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $52.2 billion by 2026. The canned ready meals segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest canned food industry share in terms of revenue, contributing for more than two-fifths of the global canned food market in 2018, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is due to sustainable farming techniques coupled with rise in benefits, increase in health consciousness, and launch of new products. North America accounted for the second-highest market share in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to maintain the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to big manufacturers entering the region, rise in demand for convenience by consumers, industrial import & export, and changing consumer behavior.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05939 Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.Leading market playersDel Monte FoodsConagra BrandsKraft HeinzNestléCampbell Soup CompanyJBSCHB GroupAYAMDanish CrownBolton GroupTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Canned Lamb Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-lamb-market-A74681 Canned Mackerel Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-mackerel-market-A16910 North America Cooked Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-cooked-meat-market-A16566

