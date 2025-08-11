Official Statement from Thomas Benjamin, CEO & Founder of Habibis Dubai Chocolate

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Habibis Dubai Chocolate today announced that it has no affiliation with pistachio -based sweets recently recalled in Canada under the name “Habibi.” The company clarified that it is not connected to any Turkish manufacturers or distributors operating under similar brand names.“Habibis Dubai Chocolate is an independent premium chocolate brand founded and produced entirely in Dubai, registered in the United Arab Emirates,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] of Habibis Dubai Chocolate. “We operate with an unwavering commitment to quality, food safety, and authenticity — values that guide every step of our process, from sourcing ingredients to packaging.”The company noted that this is not the first time its brand identity has been misused. In previous cases in Germany, companies were found marketing non-UAE products as “Dubai chocolate,” leading to legal action and orders to cease the misuse of the Dubai name. These products, Habibis said, failed to meet origin and quality claims and, in some instances, did not comply with international safety standards.Habibis emphasized that it strictly adheres to global best practices and conducts regular quality controls to ensure the highest hygiene standards. “Misbranded products not only mislead consumers but also risk public health and harm the reputation of legitimate producers,” the spokesperson added.As part of its ongoing brand protection strategy, Habibis Dubai Chocolate is actively enforcing its registered trademarks in the United States and other markets. This includes the issuance of cease-and-desist notices and pursuing legal injunctions.Consumers and retailers are encouraged to verify the origin of products labeled “Habibi” or “Dubai Chocolate.” Only products manufactured in Dubai and bearing the official Habibis Dubai Chocolate label are guaranteed to represent the authentic quality of the brand.About Habibis Dubai ChocolateHabibis Dubai Chocolate is a UAE-registered premium chocolate producer known for its commitment to quality, safety, and authenticity. The company’s products are made exclusively in Dubai from carefully sourced ingredients and are distributed internationally.

