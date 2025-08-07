The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Potato Starch Market Set to Reach $8.54 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $8.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Potato Starch Market Through 2025?

The size of the potato starch market has seen a consistent rise over the past few years. The market, which is valued at $6.64 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $6.96 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This notable growth during the historical timespan has been triggered by the escalating demand for processed food items, the bourgeoning demand for gluten-free food products, the growth in production and export opportunities, the augmentation of potato starch uses in numerous industries, and the advent of refined potato starch that improves its quality and efficiency in assorted industrial applications.

The market for potato starch is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, projected to escalate to ""$8.55 billion by 2029 with a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The expected rise during this period can be credited to the surging demand for purely plant-derived food products, the global increase in veganism, escalating consciousness about the health advantages of plant-sourced products, expanding industrial uses, growth in gluten-free and allergen-free diets, and the rise in global food trade and globalization. The key trends for this forecast period encompass innovative non-food uses, biodegradable packing, modified starch types, as well as clean label and natural ingredient usage, and clean label formulations.

Download a free sample of the potato starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6412&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Potato Starch Market?

The potato starch market is predicted to experience growth, driven by the surging demand for ready-to-eat food items. These foods are shelf-stable and don't require a fridge to remain free of bacteria, making them easy to keep and ready whenever needed. The rising inclination of consumers to spend on readily available food options such as fast food, coupled with a dearth of time to cook at home due to swift urbanization, predominantly fuels the demand for ready-to-eat dishes. Potato starch is commonly used in canned soups and blends for its thickening capabilities, specifically for fill viscosity. It's also utilized as a base for gelling agents in sweets, thickeners for items like pastries and pie fillings, and for creating instant puddings. For example, in October 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based executive federal department, projected that between 2022 and 2023, the fast-food sector in Japan will continue its growth trend, with anticipated sales increasing from nearly $26.6 billion in 2022 to about $28.1 billion in 2023, an approximate growth rate of 5.6%. Hence, the heightened demand for ready-to-eat food items is anticipated to spur the expansion of the potato starch market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Potato Starch Market?

Major players in the Potato Starch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Pepees SA

• Emsland Group

• Sudstarke GmbH

• Novidon Ltd.

• Ingredion Inc.

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

• Cooperative AVEBE UA

• AKV Langholt AmbA

• Tereos Starch & Sweeteners SAS

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Potato Starch Market In The Future?

One significant trend emerging in the potato starch market is the launch of cutting-edge products. Enterprises within this market are actively investing in the creation of innovative items, delivering superior solutions to customers with improved features. For example, in 2024, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen Amba, a Danish ingredient supplier, premiered its premier ingredient, Gelamyl 625, positioning it with a competitive advantage due to its extraordinary elasticity. With a drying temperature set at 25°C or 77°F which is considerably lower than the standard 55°C or 131°F for plant-based gelling agents, it leads to enhanced processing effectiveness. The enhanced elasticity contributes to a sturdier texture, enabling sweet producers to minimize or entirely substitute animal-derived gelatin. Furthermore, the lower drying temperature leads to augmented energy and cost efficiency, all while maintaining the product’s quality.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Potato Starch Market

The potato starchmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Indirect, Direct, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Fооd Іnduѕtrу, Рареr Іnduѕtrу, Сhеmісаl Іnduѕtrу, Техtіlе Іnduѕtrу, Other Іnduѕtries

Subsegments:

1) By Native Starch: Granular Native Potato Starch, Powdered Native Potato Starch, Liquid Native Potato Starch

2) By Modified Starch: Physically Modified Starch, Chemically Modified Starch, Enzymatically Modified Starch

3) By Sweeteners: Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Fructose Syrups

View the full potato starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/potato-starch-global-market-report

Global Potato Starch Market - Regional Insights

For the year 2025, the Potato Starch Global Market Report indicates that Western Europe led the market in terms of size in 2024 and is predicted to continue its growth trajectory. The report thoroughly analyzes various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Potato Starch Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cassava Starch Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cassava-starch-global-market-report

Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starch-derivatives-global-market-report

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.