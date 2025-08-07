Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Reach $13.38 Billion by 2029 with 13.5% CAGR

Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size And Growth?

The market size of agricultural micronutrients has witnessed a substantial expansion in the recent years. The forecast predicts an escalation from $7.09 billion in 2024 to reach $8.07 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Factors such as soil nutrient exhaustion, heightened awareness and education, government financial support, diversity in crops, and environmental concerns have contributed to the growth observed in the prior period.

Over the coming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the size of the agricultural micronutrients market, with expectations to reach a value of $13.38 billion by 2029. This suggests an impressive compound annual growth rate of 13.5%. This promising projection for the forecast period is linked to factors such as the rise of emerging markets, a growing global population, advancements in precision agriculture, research and development efforts, and an increase in organic farming practices. Key trends to look out for in this forecast period include the use of biological micronutrients, the creation of customized micronutrient formulas, the application of nanotechnology in the micronutrients industry, micronutrient fortification strategies, and the focus on sustainable sourcing.

Download a free sample of the agricultural micronutrients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6514&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Agricultural Micronutrients Market?

The rapid increase in micronutrient inadequacy in soil is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the agricultural micronutrients market. Shortage of micronutrients in soil refers to the deficient or non-existent quantity of elements like manganese, copper, zinc, boron, iron, sulphur, and molybdenum. This inadequacy poses a challenge for farmers due to its negative impact on productivity and earnings. For example, in October 2022, a study by ICAR, an apex body in India that handles research and education in agriculture, discovered that a higher percentage of soil in various agricultural fields across 615 districts in 28 Indian states had greater deficiencies in S (58.6% of soils), Zn (51.2% of soils), and B (44.7% of soils) than Fe (19.2% of soils), Cu (11.4% of soils), and Mn (17.4% of soils). The study found that out of 615 districts, more than half of the soil in 101, 131, and 86 districts respectively were low in available S, available Zn, and available B. Consequently, this rising micronutrient inadequacy in soil is propelling the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Agricultural Micronutrients Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Micronutrients include:

• BASF SE

• Yara International ASA

• Nutrien Ltd.

• Nouryon BV

• Compass Minerals International

• Helena Chemical Company

• Corteva Agriscience

• Coromandel International Limited

• Haifa Group

• Valagro S.p.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Agricultural Micronutrients Market?

The agricultural micronutrients market is being transformed by technological progress. This advancement involves acquiring knowledge that pushes forward technology to deliver an improved product. An example is ICL Group Ltd., an Israel-based outfit dealing with the production and development of metals, fertilizers, and specialty chemicals. They launched eqo.x, a ground-breaking and quickly biodegradable release technology for open field agriculture in September 2022. This innovative approach uses a special coating to aid farmers in boosting agricultural crop yield and simultaneously reducing environmental harm, by minimizing nutrient waste and raising nutrient use efficiency (NUE) by up to 80%. Additionally, this release technology can also curtail the frequency and quantity of nitrogen applications, uphold or enhance yields at reduced fertilizer rates, and guarantee a steady and consistent nutrient release.

How Is The Agricultural Micronutrients Market Segmented?

The agricultural micronutrientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Zinc, Boron, Iron, Copper, Manganese, Molybdenum, Other Types

2) By Method of Application: Soil Application, Fertigation, Foliar, Seed Treatment, Hydroponics

3) By Crop Type: Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Spices, Fruit And Vegetables

4) By Application: Tomato, Cotton, Citrus, Apple, Lettuce, Soybean, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Zinc: Zinc Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Chelated Zinc

2) By Boron: Boric Acid, Sodium Borate, Chelated Boron

3) By Iron: Iron Sulfate, Iron Chelates (e.g., EDTA, DTPA), Iron Oxide

4) By Copper: Copper Sulfate, Copper Oxide, Chelated Copper

5) By Manganese: Manganese Sulfate, Chelated Manganese, Manganese Oxide

6) By Molybdenum: Ammonium Molybdate, Sodium Molybdate

7) By Other Types: Cobalt, Nickel, Selenium, Other Micronutrient Blends

View the full agricultural micronutrients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-micronutrients-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Agricultural Micronutrients Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the agricultural micronutrients market and is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Agricultural Microbial Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-microbial-global-market-report

Agricultural Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-nanotechnology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.