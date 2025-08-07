Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market?

In recent times, the market size of natural gas vehicles in the automotive sector has seen substantial growth. The market, which is predicted to be worth $12.18 billion in 2024, is set to escalate to $12.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The considerable growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as energy security worries, emissions control, natural gas abundance, cost-effectiveness, and governmental policies.

The automotive natural gas vehicle market is projected to witness solid growth, growing to $16.62 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors fueling this growth include tighter emissions regulations, use of renewable natural gas, alignment with electrification trends, expansion of fueling infrastructure globally, policy support for energy transitions, urban growth, and increased public awareness. Key trends include dual-fuel engines, lightweight vehicle architecture, improved storage solutions, autonomous NGVs, and advanced engine control systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market?

The surge in the automotive natural gas vehicle sector can be heavily attributed to strict rules imposed to mitigate air pollution. Air pollution, characterized by the presence of harmful physical, chemical, or biological contaminants in the air, poses a threat to both humans and animals. Governments worldwide, recognising the damaging impact of air pollution, have enforced various measures to curb it. This has boosted the demand for automotive natural gas vehicles, which are known for their low emission levels owing to the fuel's low carbon content. As an example, in September 2023, the UK-based Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs enforced the Environmental Targets (Fine Particulate Matter) (England) Regulations 2023, setting a legally binding target of 10 µg/m³ for annual mean PM2.5 concentrations. This regulation, which is applicable to all monitoring stations in England, aims to be accomplished by 2040. Therefore, these stringent anti-pollution regulations are propelling the automotive natural gas vehicle market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market?

Major players in the Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle include:

• Hexagon Composites ASA

• AB Volvo

• Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

• CNH Industrial NV

• Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

• Cummins Engine Company Inc.

• PACCAR International Inc.

• Navistar International Corp.

• Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

• Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Industry?

The rising trend in the automotive natural gas vehicle market is largely attributed to product innovations. Key players in this market are investing heavily in groundbreaking technologies that aim at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. As an illustration, Tata Motors, a leading Indian company, unveiled 5 CNG-operated trucks in September 2022. These include the first-of-its-kind in India, a CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) truck, complete with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and updated versions of the Prima, Signa, and Ultra models for superior driving experience. Moreover, they presented advanced Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) tippers and trucks to cater to burgeoning demand in logistics and infrastructure domains. The eco-friendly Signa CNG trucks, powered by a robust 5.7-litre SGI engine generating 180hp and 650Nm torque, come with low running costs, impressive durability, a modular layout, and a maximum range of 1,000 km. They also provide a variety of customization options for the wheelbase, loading deck, and cabins.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Report?

The automotive natural gas vehiclemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle, Medium-Duty Vehicle, High-Duty Vehicle

2) By Fuel Type: CNG, LNG

3) By Application: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars

Subsegments:

1) By Light-Duty Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Trucks, Vans

2) By Medium-Duty Vehicle: Delivery Trucks, Buses, Service Vehicles

3) By High-Duty Vehicle: Freight Trucks, Long-Haul Trucks, Heavy-Duty Buses

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market?

In 2024, the automotive natural gas vehicle market witnessed Asia-Pacific as its leading region. The market forecast indicates growth in this area. The report encompasses several regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

