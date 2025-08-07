The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Preservatives Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

It will grow to $3.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Food Preservatives Market?

There has been a reliable expansion in the size of the food preservatives market over the past years. The market is projected to grow from a worth of $2.94 billion in 2024 to $3.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth during the historical period was driven by factors such as heightened consumer interest in processed and convenience foods, the necessity for extending food shelf-life, global growth in the food and beverage sector, issues relating to food safety and prevention of spoilage, regulatory approval and safe application of food preservative measures, and rising demand for natural and clean-label food preservation methods.

The market for food preservatives is set to witness a robust expansion in the forthcoming years. It is projected to hit a value of $3.72 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%. The expected surge during the prediction timeline owes much to factors such as wider acceptance of plant-based and naturally derived preservatives, prioritization of eco-friendly and sustainable preservation ingredients, ongoing research and development for cutting-edge preservative technologies, soaring demand for preservatives in organic and naturally grown food items, and the wide-ranging application of preservatives in meat and poultry treatment. Prime trajectories in the prediction timeframe entail natural antimicrobial extracts, antioxidants as preservatives, plant-sourced essential oils, integrated preservative systems, and budding technologies such as pulsed electric fields (pef) and nanotech in food preservation.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Food Preservatives Global Market Growth?

The surge in ready-to-eat food consumption due to fast-paced lifestyles is projected to fuel the expansion of the food preservatives market in the future. Ready-to-eat meals employ a range of natural and synthetic preservatives to reduce spoilage possibilities from microbial activity and enhance the quality of food. The escalating demand for processed or ready-to-eat meals can be attributed to the growing working populace who lean more towards easy-to-prepare meals rather than home cooking. For example, as per the American Frozen Food Institute, a national trade body based in the US, frozen food sales increased from $66.5 billion in 2021 to $72.2 billion in 2022. Therefore, the elevated consumption of ready-to-eat meals is propelling the food preservatives market's growth. Hence, the boosted intake of ready-to-eat meals has been a significant driver of the food preservatives market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Food Preservatives Market?

Major players in the Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kerry Group

• Dupont De Nemours Inc.

• Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik SE

• Cargill Incorporated

• Celanese Corporation

• Corbion N.V

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Galactic SA

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM NV

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Food Preservatives Market?

The increasing adoption of natural preservatives signifies a new development in the food preservatives industry. Growing concerns among consumers about the adverse effects of preservatives are leading them to opt for natural substitutes such as organic acids, salt, sugar, and more. Leading firms in the food preservatives arena are diverting their focus towards solutions using natural preservatives in order to offer a broad spectrum of clean-labelled preservatives and consolidate their market presence. An example of this is Prinova Europe, a UK-origin ingredient supply and premix production company, which introduced PlantGuardTM AM in November 2022 to cater to the escalating demand for natural ingredients in food items. PlantGuardTM AM is a groundbreaking natural antimicrobial preservative using plant-derived ingredients to fend off yeast, mold, and bacterial growth in foods. It contributes to better shelf life, slows down spoilage, and ensures the flavor and color of the products remain intact. Owing to its heat stability and neutral taste, it can be efficiently used in a wide array of food and beverage items, comprising dairy, meat, fish, fruits, veggies, cereals, and juices.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Food Preservatives Market Report?

The food preservativesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2) By Function: Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, Chelating Agents, Enzyme Attackers

3) By Application: Beverages, Oils And Fats, Bakery, Dairy And Frozen Products, Snacks, Meat, Poultry, Confectionery, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Preservatives: Sorbates, Benzoates, Nitrites And Nitrates, Propionates

2) By Natural Preservatives: Salt, Sugar, Vinegar, Essential Oils, Antioxidants

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Food Preservatives Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global food preservatives market, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the strongest growth by 2025. The report encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

