Amino Acid Market Size Worth $44.12 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Amino Acid Market Worth?

The market size of amino acids has seen robust expansion in the past few years. The growth is expected to continue from $29.12 billion in 2024 to $31.52 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market's significant growth in the historic period can be linked to factors like nutritional supplements, pharmaceutical uses, animal feed and agriculture, processed food and flavor enrichments, biotechnology and research, along with amino acid fortification.

The amino acid market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $44.12 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Growth will be propelled by increasing adoption of plant-based and vegan diets, demand for sports nutrition products, applications in pharmaceuticals, use in precision agriculture, and developments in biomanufacturing and biotechnology. Key trends will include personalized nutrition solutions, functional amino acids, improved bioavailability, clean label preferences, and innovations in biotech.

What Are The Factors Driving The Amino Acid Market?

An increase in health awareness among individuals is anticipated to boost the expansion of the amino acid market in the future. The term health consciousness denotes the degree to which people are inclined to make efforts in maintaining their health. Those who are health-conscious often incorporate amino acids into their dietary habits to enhance their immunity. For example, as per EnterpriseAppsToday's February 2023 reports, a platform based in the US, there was a notable shift in diet among 78% of American citizens following advice from healthcare professionals. Hence, the growing awareness towards health is fuelling the advancement of the amino acid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Amino Acid Market?

Major players in the Amino Acid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Evonik Industries AG

• Daesang Corporation

• Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Amino GmbH

• Cargill Inc.

• Fufeng Group Company Limited

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

• Novus International Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Amino Acid Sector?

The emergence of product innovation is a growing trend in the amino acid market. Significant firms in the amino acid realm are zeroing in on product innovations to cater to plant-based and natural flavouring ingredient requirements. For example, AminoLabs, a health and nutrition firm based in Belgium, launched Vital Pro XP in December 2023. The product is designed to provide a high-quality, allergen-free and vegan-friendly substitute to standard whey protein, aiming to attract not just athletes and fitness buffs, but also the wider public seeking healthful supplements.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Amino Acid Market Share?

The amino acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Other Types

2) By Source: Animal-Based, Plant-Based

3) By Application: Animal Feed, Food and Beverages, Pharma and Health Care, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Histidine: L-Histidine, D-Histidine

2) By Isoleucine: L-Isoleucine, D-Isoleucine

3) By Leucine: L-Leucine, D-Leucine

4) By Glutamate: L-Glutamate, D-Glutamate, Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

5) By Lysine: L-Lysine, D-Lysine

6) By Methionine: L-Methionine, D-Methionine

7) By Threonine: L-Threonine, D-Threonine

8. Other Types: Arginine, Alanine, Asparagine, Serine, Glycine, Proline, Cysteine

What Are The Regional Trends In The Amino Acid Market?

In 2024, the Amino Acid Global Market Report 2025 identified the Asia-Pacific region as the dominating player, with Europe trailing behind as the second-largest. The report furnishes details about numerous other regions, comprising Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The growth projection of these regions is also featured in the report.

