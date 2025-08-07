Demand for Airport Security Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $28.79 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Airport Security Market Be By 2025?

The size of the market for airport security market has seen a swift increase in recent periods. The market is expected to expand from $17.11 billion in 2024 to $19.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The historical growth of this market is largely due to factors such as the impending threat of terrorism, demand for regulatory compliance, an increase in passenger traffic, the influence of globalization, and improvement in infrastructure.

The expected size of the airport security market size is projected to increase rapidly in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $28.79 billion in 2029, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to various factors such as escalating cybersecurity threats, increased digitization in airports, growing investments in the aviation industry, the upsurge of tourism, and a rise in commerce. Key trends for the forecasted period encompass strategic alliances, the adoption of biometrics, measures towards drone detection and mitigation, cybersecurity consolidation, and multifaceted security.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Airport Security Market Landscape?

The expansion and advancement of new airport construction projects and enhancements to existing facilities are key factors fueling the growth of the airport security market. When we refer to airport building operations and facilities improvements, it implies the enhancements done to the airport's infrastructure and its various functionalities like arrival and departure zones, check-in areas, airport personnel, among other services. This surge in the new airport constructions and renovations is attributed to the growing population, air traffic and the inherent need for infrastructure modernization. As an example, Webuild, a construction firm based in Italy, reported in January 2024 that over 5,200 public airports in the United States are currently undergoing modernization and expansion to cater to the escalating demand for air journeys. Hence, the growth of new airport building projects and improvements to facilities is projected to stimulate the expansion of the airport security market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Airport Security Market?

Major players in the Airport Security Global Market Report 2025 include:

• American Science and Engineering Corp.

• Bosch Corporation

• CEIA S.p.A.

• Hitachi Electronic Devices (USA) Inc.

• L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• OSI Systems Inc.

• Safran Morpho Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Smiths Detection Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Airport Security Industry?

Aircraft security's prominent companies are focusing on tech advancements like Advanced Security Technologies to gain an edge over competitors and better their product range. These next-gen security technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and biometrics, amp up the ability to detect looming threats like explosives, weapons, and dangerous substances. For example, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in the US, a public international airport, introduced a groundbreaking new technology known as Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) to boost security at security checkpoints and enrich the passenger experience. CAT promises near real-time updates at the airport security checkpoint on ID authentication, reservation confirmation, and Secure Flight pre-screening status. It is a major asset for TSA officers, augmenting their ability to detect fake IDs and confirm passenger identities and flight details.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Airport Security Market

The airport security market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Access Control, Cybersecurity, Perimeter Security, Screening and Scanning, Surveillance, Real-Time Locating System (RTLS), Other Technologies

2) By System: Metal Detectors, Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion, Backscatter X-Ray Systems, Cabin Baggage Screening Systems, Other Systems

3) By Application: Civilian and Commercial Airport, Military Airport

Subsegments:

1) By Access Control: Biometric Systems, Card-Based Systems, Keypad Entry Systems

2) By Cybersecurity: Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security

3) By Perimeter Security: Fencing, Intrusion Detection Systems, Ground Radar Systems

4) By Screening and Scanning: X-Ray Scanners, Full-Body Scanners, Explosive Detection Systems (EDS), Metal Detectors

5) By Surveillance: CCTV Cameras, Thermal Imaging Cameras, Video Analytics

6) By Real-Time Locating System (RTLS): RFID-Based Systems, GPS-Based Systems, Bluetooth-Based Systems

7) By Other Technologies: Command and Control Systems, Communications Systems, Data Analytics Systems

Airport Security Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Airport Security Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region in the airport security market for the year 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to outpace other regions in terms of growth in the forthcoming period. The report scrutinizes key areas which encompass North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

