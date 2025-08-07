Automotive Hydraulics System Market Size Worth $62.56 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Automotive Hydraulics System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Hydraulics System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Automotive Hydraulics System Market Worth?

The market for automotive hydraulic systems has seen robust expansion in recent times. Projected to surge from $43.39 billion in 2024 to $46.13 billion in 2025, it's poised to enjoy a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This substantial growth during the previous years is largely credited to the adoption of power steering, an increased demand for heavy commercial vehicles, implementation of safety regulations, as well as developments in construction and mining equipment and material handling apparatus.

The automotive hydraulics system market is expected to expand strongly, reaching $62.56 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Market drivers include vehicle electrification, use of lightweight components, growing ADAS implementation, expansion in construction, precision agriculture, and adoption of predictive maintenance. Emerging trends include electro-hydraulic systems, energy-saving hydraulics, intelligent control systems, hydraulic hybrid vehicles, scalable modular systems, and eco-friendly hydraulic fluids.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Hydraulics System Market?

The expansion of the automotive hydraulics system market is anticipated to be spurred by the increase in vehicle manufacturing. Vehicles are deemed as transport mediums used for the carriage of individuals and commodities. Hydraulic systems in vehicles hold and discharge energy more effectively than electric batteries and help ease the steering effort for drivers. The India Brand Equity Foundation, an export promotion agency from India, predicts that India will manufacture 22.93 million vehicles in 2022. Consequently, the surge in vehicle production catalyzes the growth of the automotive hydraulics system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Hydraulics System Market?

Major players in the Automotive Hydraulics System include:

• JTEKT Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Aisin Corporation

• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• GKN Ltd.

• Fte Automotive GmbH

• Continental Hydraulics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Hydraulics System Sector?

Product advancements are emerging trends in the automotive hydraulics system market. A majority of the leading firms in this sector are prioritizing the introduction of new product innovations to drive market growth. For example, Danfoss, a manufacturing firm based in Denmark, introduced the Winner Hydraulic Hoses in October 2023. The Winner offers a wide range of solutions, designed to fulfill conventional performance requirements at a competitive rate. Supported by a complete system of approved fittings, assembly machines, and exceptional value-added services, the Winner series promises reliable performance without leaks, decreased maintenance demands, and a lower total cost of ownership. It ensures consistent design and build quality, meeting both EN and SAE industry standards, and providing comprehensive system-engineered solutions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Hydraulics System Market Share?

The automotive hydraulics systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Master Cylinder, Slave Cylinder, Reservoir, Hose

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3) By Application: Brake, Clutch, Suspension, Tappet

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After Market

Subsegments:

1) By Master Cylinder: Conventional Master Cylinder, Dual Circuit Master Cylinder, ABS Master Cylinder

2) By Slave Cylinder: Clutch Slave Cylinder, Brake Slave Cylinder

3) By Reservoir: Plastic Reservoir, Metal Reservoir

4) By Hose: High-pressure Hydraulic Hose, Low-pressure Hydraulic Hose, Flexible Hydraulic Hose

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Hydraulics System Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the automotive hydraulics system market. It is also projected to show the swiftest growth during the forecasted timeline. The report on the automotive hydraulics system market includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

