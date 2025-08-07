Aircraft Pumps Market Set to Reach $6.29 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Pumps Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the aircraft pumps market has witnessed significant growth. Its size is predicted to expand from $4.06 billion in 2024 to around $4.45 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors such as the rise in commercial aviation, the upgrading of military aircraft, the aging of the aircraft fleet, safety regulations related to aircraft, and growing markets are responsible for the growth in the historical period.

The dimension of the aircraft pumps market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years, with an estimated valuation of $6.29 billion by 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The expansion during the forecast period can be ascribed to the evolution of electric aircraft, revival of air travel, escalating defense budgets, dynamics of trade and geopolitics, as well as increasing tourism endeavors. Key emerging trends during the projected period include the adoption of lightweight materials and designs, utilization of sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, incorporation of digitalization and iot, enhancement of reliability and redundancy, and aircraft pump health monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aircraft Pumps Market?

The boost in the aircraft pumps market is set to be driven by the surge in air passenger traffic. This uptick in air travellers can be attributed to higher GDP, an increase in disposable income, and improved living standards. Moreover, the extended lockdown period during the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a rise in both business and leisure travel. With this increase in air travel, the demand for aircraft also escalates. Aircraft pumps, which are critical for the adequate functioning of aircraft as they facilitate the flow of fluids and gasses, will therefore see a rise in demand. A May 2022 report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN agency and worldwide forum for civil aviation, stated that passenger numbers transported by air soared by 65% from January to April 2022, against the same period in 2021. Concurrently, the number of aircraft flight departures went up by 30%. Therefore, this surge in air passengers and air travel will inevitably stimulate expansion in the aircraft pumps market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aircraft Pumps Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Woodward Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Crissair Inc.

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Arkwin Industries Inc.

• Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc.

• Liebherr Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aircraft Pumps Market In The Future?

The aircraft pumps market is currently witnessing a significant trend of partnerships and collaborations. Firms are engaging with aircraft pump manufacturers in strategic collaborations to broaden their market base and mutually benefit from each other's resources. For example, in August 2023, Parker Aerospace, a US-based firm specializing in the production of flight control systems, hydraulic pumps, and fuel, declared a five-year contract with the U.S army. This considerable contract includes the revamp and enhancement of hydraulic pumps and flight control systems for helicopters. The alliance also covers supply chain administration, engineering assistance, and field service support located at Corpus Christi Army Depot in Texas.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aircraft Pumps Market

The aircraft pumps market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hydraulic Pumps, Fuel Pumps, Lube And Scavenge Pumps, Water And Wastewater Pumps, Air conditioning And Cooling Pumps

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3) By Technology: Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven, Ram Air Turbine Driven, Air Driven

4) By Pressure: Up to 350 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), Between 350 – 1,500 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), Between 1,500 – 3,000 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI), Above 3000 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI)

5) By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Pumps: Gear Pumps, Piston Pumps, Vane Pumps

2) By Electromechanical Pumps: Fuel Pumps, Engine-Driven Fuel Pumps, Electric Fuel Pumps, Boost Pumps, Transfer Pumps, Lube and Scavenge Pumps

3) By Lube and Scavenge Pumps: Lubrication Pumps, Scavenge Pumps, Dry Sump Pumps

4) By Water and Wastewater Pumps: Freshwater Pumps, Wastewater Pumps, Water Transfer Pumps

5) By Air Conditioning and Cooling Pumps: Recirculation Pumps, Refrigerant Pumps, Coolant Pumps

Global Aircraft Pumps Market - Regional Insights

In the Aircraft Pumps Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most substantial growth in the coming years. The report thoroughly studies various regions encompassing the aircraft pumps market, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

