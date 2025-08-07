The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Architectural Metal Coatings Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

It will grow to $7.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Architectural Metal Coatings Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the architectural metal coatings market size has witnessed a gradual expansion. An increase from $5.51 billion in 2024 to $5.74 billion in 2025 is projected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors contributing to this upward trend during the historic period include burgeoning construction sector, infrastructural investments, economic development, population growth and government backing.

The market for architectural metal coatings is predicted to experience a significant upswing in the upcoming years, growing to a size of $7.64 billion in 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an increase in disposable income, urbanization, an upsurge in the adoption of energy-efficient buildings, and building renovations and retrofitting. The future trends to watch out for include digital coating technologies, antimicrobial coatings, smart coatings, low-energy coatings, and sustainable coatings.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Architectural Metal Coatings Market?

The growth of infrastructure construction and investments has been propelling the architectural metal coatings market forward. There has been a surge in construction efforts due to quick-paced industrialization and urbanization in both developed and developing countries. Architectural construction necessitates metal coatings to shield them from corrosion and severe weather conditions, in addition to providing an appealing and beautiful touch to the newly built structures. For example, data from the U.S. Census Bureau's monthly construction spending report in 2022 projected the construction expenditure to hit $1,744.8 billion in April 2022, marking a 0.8% increase from the revised estimate of $1,740.6 billion in March. As a result, the escalating infrastructure construction and investment is anticipated to stimulate the demand for architectural metal coatings in the upcoming years.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Architectural Metal Coatings Market?

Major players in the Architectural Metal Coatings include:

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd.

• Kansai Paint Co Ltd.

• Hempel A/S

• Jotun A/S

• Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik SE

• Beckers Group

• Wacker Chemie AG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Architectural Metal Coatings Market In The Future?

The architectural metal coatings market is witnessing a surge in the trend of technology advancement. Leading companies in this market segment are taking strides towards developing sustainable and environmental-friendly coatings to safeguard both users' health and the environment. Professionals in architecture and specification are on the hunt for alternatives in architectural metal coating that amalgamate sustainability, resilience, and a wide color spectrum. For example, in November 2023, AkzoNobel, a coatings and paints entity based in the Netherlands, unveiled Interpon D1036 Low-E, the industry's unprecedented architectural powder coating capable of curing at as low as 150°C. This groundbreaking product, certified by Qualicoat class one, has been identified as a dependable option for customers mindful of the environment. With its curing process at 30°C lower than the usual powder coatings, Interpon D1036 Low-E provides potential for clients to cut back energy usage by roughly 20%. Moreover, its curing process is 25% quicker, providing manufacturers with the capacity to coat additional products in a shorter time frame.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Architectural Metal Coatings Market

The architectural metal coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Polyurethane, Other Resins

2) By Coil Coating: Roofing and Cladding, Wall Panels and Facades, Fascia and Soffits, Other Coil Coatings

3) By Extrusion Coating: Curtain Walls, Store Front, Doors and Windows, Other Extrusion Coatings

Subsegments:

1) By Polyester: Standard Polyester, High-Performance Polyester

2) By Fluoropolymer: Kynar (PVDF) Coatings, Teflon (PTFE) Coatings

3) By Polyurethane: Aliphatic Polyurethane, Aromatic Polyurethane

4) By Other Resins: Epoxy Resins, Acrylic Resins, Silicone Resins

Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the architectural metal coatings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also predicted to register the quickest growth in the forthcoming period. The report in question comprehensively covers the following regions; Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

