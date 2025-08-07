Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2025

Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size And Growth?

There has been a substantial growth in the automotive heat exchanger market size in the past years. The market which is projected to jump from $28.11 billion in 2024 to $29.79 billion in 2025, predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The significant growth during the historic period can be credited to the increase in automotive production, evolution of internal combustion engines, utilization of radiator technology, progress in heat exchanger materials, and the demand for enhanced vehicle performance.

The automotive heat exchanger market is projected to grow significantly, hitting $40.42 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.9%. Growth drivers include the shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles, a focus on energy-saving technologies, adoption of advanced cooling mechanisms, eco-conscious manufacturing, and progress in autonomous mobility. Key trends include real-time monitoring via smart sensors, innovations in automotive technology, advanced thermal management for EVs, and modern manufacturing methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Heat Exchanger Market?

The escalation in the production of both commercial and passenger vehicles greatly influences the expansion of the automotive heat exchanger market. Passenger vehicles are designed to transport individuals, while commercial vehicles are employed for business use, carrying larger groups of people. As the production of vehicles rises, so does the demand for automotive components, including automotive heat exchangers, igniting growth within the automotive heat exchanger market. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, based in Belgium, revealed in August 2024, that new car registrations had grown by 3.9% seven months into the year, surpassing 6.5 million units. The biggest markets in the bloc witnessed positive, albeit modest growth, evidenced by Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%) each recording growth. Hence, the surge in commercial and passenger vehicle production is anticipated to drive the advancement of the automotive heat exchanger market into the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market?

Major players in the Automotive Heat Exchanger include:

• Nippon Denso Co Ltd.

• MAHLE GmbH

• Valeo SA

• Hanon Systems Co Ltd.

• Dana Ltd.

• Autokühler-Gesellschaft Group

• American Industrial Heat Transfer Inc.

• Alfa-Laval AB

• Banco Products Ltd.

• Climetal SL

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Heat Exchanger Market?

The automotive heat exchanger market is witnessing a key trend that revolves around product innovations. Major players in the automotive heat exchanger industry are honing their focus on the development of innovative heat exchangers to solidify their standing. For example, in January 2022, Conflux Technology, a leader in additive manufactured heat exchanger based in Australia, partnered with Dallara to create the most superior, additively manufactured 3D heat exchanger designs using metal 3D printing technology. This compact heat exchanger satisfies strict criteria regarding quality, performance, and cost. The 3D printed heat exchanger showcases great efficiency in terms of thermal exchange, pressure reduction, and weight.

How Is The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segmented?

The automotive heat exchangermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Design Type: Tube Fin, Plate Bar, Other Design Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3) By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

4) By Application: Radiators, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers, Air Conditioning Systems, Exhaust Gas Heat Exchangers, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Tube Fin: Round Tube Fin Heat Exchangers, Flat Tube Fin Heat Exchangers, U-Tube Heat Exchangers

2) By Plate Bar: Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers, Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers

3) By Other Design Types: Shell And Tube Heat Exchangers, Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers, Spiral Heat Exchangers

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Heat Exchanger Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the automotive heat exchanger market and is anticipated to grow at the quickest pace during the forecast period. The report on the automotive heat exchanger market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

