Automotive Front-End Module Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Automotive Front-End Module Market From 2024 To 2029?

The steady expansion of the automotive front-end module market has been noticeable in recent years. Predictions indicate growth from $117.87 billion in 2024 to $123.45 billion in 2025, suggesting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This progress during the historic period was primarily driven by factors such as safety regulations, trending vehicle designs, a rise in vehicle manufacture, urbanization, and initiatives to make vehicles lighter.

The automotive front-end module market is set for strong growth, expected to reach $161.6 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The market will expand due to vehicle electrification, implementation of ADAS, stringent emission rules, integration of connectivity, modular design trends, and environmental initiatives. Notable trends include active grille shutters, mixed-material designs, built-in lighting systems, pedestrian safety sensors, autonomous-ready structures, and design collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Front-End Module Market?

The surge in vehicle manufacturing is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automotive front-end module market in the future. Advancements in the economy and enhanced living conditions have shifted purchase capabilities. The economic impacts of COVID-19 have altered lifestyles and mobility globally, paving the way for a new lifestyle to take form. As social distancing proves to be the most effective defense against COVID-19, the sudden rise in demand for personal transportation is being seen worldwide. This uptick in vehicle production needs corresponds to an increased production and demand for front-end modules. For example, a report from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association in April 2022 highlighted that 79.1 million motor vehicles were globally manufactured in 2021, marking a 1.3% rise from 2020. Furthermore, the Global EV Outlook 2021 revealed that in 2020, consumer expenditure on electric vehicles reached 120 billion USD, recording a 50% surge from 2019. Consequently, these rising sales have led to a rise in vehicle production, which, in turn, will stimulate the automotive front-end module market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Front-End Module Market?

Major players in the Automotive Front-End Module include:

• Marelli Corporation

• Cie Plastic Omnium SE

• Denso Corporation

• Faurecia SA

• HBPO GMBH

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Magna International Inc.

• Mahle GmbH

• Valeo S. A.

• Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Front-End Module Industry?

One notable trend in the automotive front-end module market is the rise of technological innovations. Key players in this sector are focusing on creating advanced products like digital lighting solutions to increase energy efficiency and provide more control and customization options. For example, in July 2023, the Japan-based tech company, Marelli, and the Germany-based lighting and opto semiconductors producer, OSRAM, introduced the groundbreaking h-Digi microLED vehicle front light. The revolutionary h-Digi microLED high-resolution module uses a matrix illumination system with about 40,000 LED pixels (20,000 per lamp). This smart solution uses flexible low-beam and high-beam light distributions suitable for various driving situations such as city, countryside, freeway, or challenging weather conditions. The system also features dynamic curve lighting and explicit glare-free high beam zones to avoid blinding other drivers. The Marelli h-Digi microLED also has the unique ability to project warnings or assistance images onto the road in the driver's line of vision, improving safety. Extra perks of this system are its sleek design and impressive energy efficiency.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automotive Front-End Module Market Segments

The automotive front-end modulemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Headlight, Front Grill, Radiator, Condenser, Horn Assembly, Oil Cooler, Other Components

2) By Material: Steel, Composite, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Headlight: Halogen Headlights, LED Headlights, Xenon Headlights

2) By Front Grill: Plastic Grills, Metal Grills, Composite Grills

3) By Radiator: Aluminum Radiators, Plastic Or Aluminum Radiators, Copper Brass Radiators

4) By Condenser: Aluminum Condensers, Copper Condensers

5) By Horn Assembly: Electric Horns, Air Horns

6) By Oil Cooler: Engine Oil Coolers, Transmission Oil Coolers

7) By Other Components: Bumper Reinforcements, Fenders, Air Ducts, Structural Brackets

View the full automotive front-end module market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-front-end-module-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automotive Front-End Module Market Landscape?

In 2024, the automotive front-end module market saw Asia-Pacific as its biggest region. This region is also predicted to grow the quickest in the upcoming forecast period. The areas included in the automotive front-end module market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

