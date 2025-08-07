Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Agricultural Pheromones Market Worth?

The size of the market for agricultural pheromones has seen a swift increase in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $5.06 billion in 2024 to $5.94 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. This notable increase during the historic period can be credited to economic expansions, increasing losses in crop yield, investments in R&D, growth in agricultural production, and the rising necessity for food safety.

The market for agricultural pheromones is projected to undergo swift expansion in the coming years, reaching an estimated value of $11.07 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Various contributing factors for its growth during this forecasted period include an increasing worldwide population, the expansion of greenhouse farming practices, the growth of e-commerce platforms, the increasing consumer demand for produce free from pesticides, and the emergence of markets for organic and specialty crops. In this same period, the market is expected to see trends such as the adoption of integrated pest management (ipm), custom pheromone mixtures, collaborative research projects, the introduction of diverse pheromone types and the production of synthetic pheromones.

What Are The Factors Driving The Agricultural Pheromones Market?

The increased understanding of the dangers of chemical pesticides is anticipated to boost the agricultural pheromones market growth. This greater comprehension of chemical pesticide hazards has led to a rise in the adoption of organic food, as they are produced with pest-free pheromones chemicals and thus, are healthier. The Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an export promotion agency run by the Indian Government, predicts that due to the harmful nature of chemical pesticides, the Indian organic business is likely to attain $10.73 billion by 2025. Consequently, this deeper consciousness about the dangers associated with chemical pesticides is expected to spur the agricultural pheromones market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Agricultural Pheromones Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Pheromones include:

• ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd

• BASF SE

• Bio Controle

• Biobest Group NV

• Novagrica

• Pherobank BV

• Provivi Inc

• Russell IPM

• Shin Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

• Suterra LLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Agricultural Pheromones Sector?

Innovations in technology are influencing the agricultural pheromones market. Technological advancement essentially involves gaining knowledge that assists in the creation of products through the use of technology. In 2022, Provivi, an American biotech firm, in collaboration with Syngenta, a Swiss agrichemical company, released Nelvium, a pheromone-based solution for managing harmful rice pests. This Nelvium pheromone solution plays a crucial role in controlling pests. This novel method has been used in Indonesia for crop preservation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Agricultural Pheromones Market Share?

The agricultural pheromonesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sex Pheromones, Aggregation pheromones, Other Types

2) By Function: Detection And Monitoring, Mass trapping, Mating disruption, Other Functions

3) By Crop Type: Field Crops, Vegetables, Orchard Crops, Other Crop Types

4) By Mode of Application: Dispensers, Traps, Sprayers

Subsegments:

1) By Sex Pheromones: Female Sex Pheromones, Male Sex Pheromones, Synthetic Sex Pheromones

2) By Aggregation Pheromones: Attractant Aggregation Pheromones, Alarm Aggregation Pheromones

3) By Other Types: Trail Pheromones, Food Source Pheromones, Alarm Pheromones, Contact Pheromones

View the full agricultural pheromones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-pheromones-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Agricultural Pheromones Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list in the agricultural pheromones market and is predicted to have the most rapid growth in the future. The agricultural pheromones market report highlights regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa in addition to North America.

