Compressed Natural Gas Market to Grow at 12.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's Compressed Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Compressed Natural Gas Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of compressed natural gas. Projected to increase from $187.95 billion in 2024 to $211.06 billion in 2025, the market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The unprecedented growth during the historic period is a result of factors like environmental legislation and emissions compliance, savings on fuel costs, adoption in the transport segment, government incentives and subsidies, along with energy security and diversification.

The market for compressed natural gas is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, with its value expected to reach $333.94 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the global shift towards greener energy, the emergence of renewable natural gas (RNG), policies supporting sustainable transportation, the development of CNG infrastructure, and initiatives to improve urban air quality. Key trends expected during this period include progress in CNG storage technology, advancements in CNG vehicle technology, infrastructure enhancement, and an increase in natural gas vehicles (NGV), alongside further advancements in CNG storage solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Compressed Natural Gas Market?

The compressed natural gas market is likely to expand due to an increase in the number of vehicles powered by CNG. These vehicles function solely on the combustion of CNG, providing an alternative to traditional fossil fuels. The popularity of CNG-powered vehicles has been on the upswing lately, owing to numerous benefits such as being a cost-effective fuel alternative, extending vehicle longevity due to reduced gasoline-induced motor oil contamination, longer gaps between car maintenance tasks like tune-ups and oil replacements, and production of lesser harmful gases compared to standard fuels. As reported by Autocar Professional, an Indian B2B automotive industry publication, in March 2024, the total sales of CNG-powered vehicles in FY2023 were 6,79,822, showing a 38% surge and reaching 9,39,615 in FY2024. Hence, the ballooning number of CNG-powered vehicles is fueling the growth of the compressed natural gas market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Compressed Natural Gas Market?

Major players in the Compressed Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• TotalEnergies SE

• Chevron Corporation

• Phillips 66 Company

• PJSC Gazprom

• ConocoPhillips Company

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Trillium Energy Partners LLC

• Chart Industries Inc.

• Cavagna Group SpA

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Compressed Natural Gas Market?

In the competitive compressed natural gas market, prominent companies are developing innovative solutions such as BioCNG facilities to gain an upper hand. BioCNG, also known as biocompressed natural gas, is a form of renewable energy produced from the anaerobic digestion or fermentation of organic materials like agricultural residues, organic waste, or specific energy crops. In October 2022, an example was set by Verbio India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Germany-based biofuel company Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. They inaugurated a BioCNG facility in Lehragaga, Punjab, to address the environmental concerns associated with stubble burning. The facility processes agricultural residues, particularly paddy stubble, which is usually burned by farmers. Constructed over three years, the plant can produce 33 tons per day (TPD) of BioCNG and 650 TPD of bio-manure. The plant's primary goals are to substantially reduce air pollution within a 10-kilometer radius, provide free stubble collection for farmers, create employment, improve soil health with bio-manure, and present a climate-friendly fuel option for automotive and industrial uses. This initiative corresponds with the Indian government's SATAT initiative and symbolizes a crucial progression in Verbio’s expansion plans across India, focusing on constructing more BioCNG plants.

How Is The Compressed Natural Gas Market Segmented?

The compressed natural gasmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Associated Gas, Associated Gas, Unconventional Sources

2) By Product Type: Dedicated Fuel, Bi-Fuel, Dual Fuel

3) By Application: Light Passenger Vehicles, Medium or Heavy Duty Vehicles, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Associated Gas: Dry Gas, Wet Gas

2) By Associated Gas: Gas Produced With Oil (Associated Gas), Gas From Oil Fields

3) By Unconventional Sources: Shale Gas, Coalbed Methane (CBM), Tight Gas

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Compressed Natural Gas Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the compressed natural gas market as per the Global Market Report 2025. The report projects this region's continued growth dominance. It also includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

