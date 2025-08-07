PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 6, 2025 PANGILINAN LAMENTS SENATE'S MOVE TO ARCHIVE IMPEACHMENT CASE AGAINST VP DUTERTE WHILE MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION REMAINS PENDING Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Wednesday, August 6, expressed dismay over the Senate's decision to archive the impeachment complaint filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, calling the move 'premature and a tepid rather than a vigorous response in defending the Senate's sole power to try and decide impeachment cases in the light of the Supreme Court Ruling. Underscoring that impeachment is a constitutional process designed to uphold public trust in high officials, the senator said that institutions must uphold and defend the provisions of the Constitution on Public Accountability. "Impeachment is not merely a political exercise that can be set aside for convenience or expediency. The Constitution specifically provides impeachment as a mechanism to ensure that our top officials remain answerable to the people," he stressed. "Archiving the Articles of Impeachment while a pending Motion for Reconsideration by the HoR is pending before the Supreme Court is disrespectful of a co equal and most unfortunate. It is the Senate getting ahead of itself." On August 6, the senator cast one of the only five votes urging the Senate to simply "put on the table" a motion by Senator Rodante Marcoleta to archive the Articles of Impeachment against the Vice President. He maintained that the Supreme Court ought to reconsider its earlier decision to declare as unconstitutional Duterte's impeachment case, apply the operative fact doctrine and harmonize the conflicting provisions of the Constitution on judicial review and the exclusive powers of the House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings and the Senate to hold trial. "While the impeachment is a political exercise, we must always remember our role to defend institutions that promote accountability. That goes beyond our political affiliations. Allowing the impeachment process to proceed would have demonstrated our commitment to truth, justice, and good governance," Pangilinan said. The senator urged the Filipino public to remain vigilant in safeguarding democratic processes. #### Photo and Video Courtesy: Office of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

06 Aug 2025 Impeachment Session

