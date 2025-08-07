PHILIPPINES, August 7 - Press Release

August 7, 2025 Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III's Explanation of Vote

August 6, 2025 The Supreme Court decision is now pending appeal. It is prudent to wait for the results than prematurely dismissing the case today. Supreme Court's reversal of its own decision happens more often than we think. Clear and blatant errors are present in the ruling of the Supreme Court: First, they misunderstood the legislative process in assuming that the 19th congress adjourned sine die on February 5, 2025, thus effectively dismissing the first 3 complaints. Nothing was dismissed. The archiving of the 3 complaints were done AFTER the initiation of the 4th complaint. The 1-year ban did not set in. Second, the decision practically amended the clear mandate of the Constitution by placing a hierarchy in the modes to initiate an impeachment complaint. Third, the Supreme Court retroactively applied the new definition to the present case in violation of the Doctrine of Operative Facts. Thus, voiding as well the impeachment proceedings of former President Estrada and Chief Justice Corona. Lastly, the Supreme Court now has the chance to rectify the errors in its decision. Let us afford them this opportunity for the benefit of the future impeachment process and to uphold the clear mandate of the 1987 Constitution. Thank you.

