Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,701 in the last 365 days.

Temporary closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway near scenic lookout early Thursday morning

Posted on Aug 6, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as crews will be performing emergency rock and debris removal along Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 7

Both lanes near the Papawai Scenic Lookout in the vicinity of mile marker 8.5 on Honoapiʻilani Highway may be closed in both directions for short holds of traffic between 10 to 15 minutes to allow rocks to fall and crews to clear the debris.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway near scenic lookout early Thursday morning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more