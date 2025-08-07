Temporary closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway near scenic lookout early Thursday morning

Main, News Posted on Aug 6, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as crews will be performing emergency rock and debris removal along Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 7

Both lanes near the Papawai Scenic Lookout in the vicinity of mile marker 8.5 on Honoapiʻilani Highway may be closed in both directions for short holds of traffic between 10 to 15 minutes to allow rocks to fall and crews to clear the debris.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

