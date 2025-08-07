Pickleball International Committee And CSS Launching International Pickleball Tournaments in China With Zhongao Sports

Johnny Lu representing PIC China signs strategic cooperation with industry leader, Zhongao Sports, to host major pickleball tournaments and grow the sport in China.

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pickleball International Committee (PIC), PIC China Chief Representative Beijing Changshi Sky Sports Technology Co., Ltd. (CSS) and Zhongao Sports Development Group Co., Ltd. (Zhongao) recently reached a strategic cooperation. Starting from 2025, PIC exclusively authorized Zhongao Sports to host the annual PIC China International Pickleball Open and the annual World Pickleball Points Championship in China for five consecutive years. Recently, at the Beijing headquarters of Zhongao Sports, Mr. Johnny Lu, the Chief Representative of PIC China, signed an agreement on behalf of PIC and PIC China.The Pickleball International Committee has been committed to promoting the development of pickleball globally. China is one of the most important markets for the development of pickleball. Although pickleball has just started in China, it will definitely be one of the top regions with the best and highest level of pickleball development in the future.Zhongao Sports Group is a professional sports event service provider, sports facility operator and sports culture operator in China. Zhongao Sports has a long-term and good cooperative relationship with international sports organizations such as the International Olympic Committee, Olympic Council of Asia, International Volleyball Association, Badminton Asia Confederation, and multiple project management centers and single associations of the State General Administration of Sports. It has comprehensive event planning, organization and operation capabilities.Terry Cecil, chairman of the Pickleball International Committee, said: "I am very pleased to have reached a long-term partnership with Zhongao Sports. China is one of the most important markets for pickleball, and in terms of player participation, it certainly has the potential to become the largest market." "Establishing a long-term and stable cooperative relationship with Zhongao Sports, their experience and resources will definitely help the newly started Chinese pickleball to impact globally". "Thank you Mr. Wu Zhenjin, chairman of Zhongao Sports, Mr. Liu Yaqun, President of Zhongao Sports, for your attention and support for the world pickleball movement. I wish our cooperation a success and hope that more international competitions can be held in China."These two international events held in China are expected to attract hundreds of players from dozens of countries every year. The China International Pickleball Open is divided into three age levels, youth group (16-20 years old), adult group (21-44 years old) and senior group (45-55 years old), covering all current pickleball participating age groups. It is also a new experience for these players from all over the world. They can show their athletic talent and charm of the project through the competition, understand China's development and culture, and also get to know more friends and fans and build friendships. This is also the purpose of the Pickleball International Committee, which is committed to the global growth and healthy development of pickleball. The focus is to empower athletes at all levels, use the power of sports to unite people and promote the development of the global community.

