Scale Program Participants to Support Small Businesses’ Ability to Access to City Contracting Opportunities

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the 27 businesses participating in the City of Boston Department of Supplier Diversity’s Supplying Capital and Leveraging Education (SCALE) Program to bolster more businesses’ ability to compete for contract opportunities with the City of Boston. Through the SCALE Program, the City of Boston provides participating small, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses (MWBEs) with six months of industry-specific technical assistance and grant funding of up to $200,000. This round of grant program funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and is anticipated to total $6.5 million. This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and the City’s overall efforts to support small businesses across Boston neighborhoods. In Fiscal Year 2024, the City of Boston awarded a total of $1.9 billion in contracts. Of these contracts, $230.1 million (12.1 percent) was awarded to certified minority- and women-owned businesses. This represents a 40 percent increase in contract value awarded to minority- and women-owned businesses from the previous fiscal year. Since the last full year before Mayor Wu took office, the contract value awarded to minority- and women-owned businesses by the City has increased by 155%.

“We are able to support and showcase the full scope of Boston’s diverse small business landscape that is vital to our City through the SCALE program,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited to honor these small, local businesses that anchor our communities.”

The purpose of the program is to build businesses’ capacity to more effectively bid on, win, and perform public contracts, specifically for the City of Boston. SCALE focuses on industry categories that represent a large share of the City’s public contracts including construction general contracting, construction trade work, design and architectural, food and dining services, and snow removal and landscaping.

"Our city has come a long way in ensuring City contracts are more accessible and competitive, using a data-driven approach to level the playing field for minority-owned and women-owned businesses. Although we still have gaps to close, the results of the past few years speak for themselves: When we unlock the power of these businesses, we lift our entire economy," said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4). "As chair of the Small Business and Professional Licensure Committee, I'm committed to finding even more ways to continue these essential grant programs in the future so that we can create a Boston for all.”

“For years, small, local, minority-, and women-owned companies have been told that they cannot access large municipal or private contracts because they do not have the capacity or equipment to fulfill a need. Thanks to Mayor Wu—a former small business owner herself and a champion for access to City contracts for all local small businesses—and the advocacy of local business owners and organizations, we were able to develop the SCALE program to remove this barrier,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “With reputable and dedicated technical assistance providers working with these 27 deserving local firms, we look forward to benefiting the taxpayer by creating a more competitive marketplace, building the capacity of these companies to hire more Bostonians, and providing a model for future government-led programs.”

A committee of internal and external stakeholders reviewed applications from more than 180 businesses. The committee evaluated certified small, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses located in the City of Boston on their capacity building narrative, commitment to participation, and interest in public contracting. The list of the 27 SCALE Program participants is as follows:

“Golden Key Advisors is proud to be selected for the SCALE program and it will be a powerful step forward for my business,” said Shari Betty from Golden Key Advisors LLC. “As a woman and minority-owned construction company, this support helps us grow not just in size, but in impact—creating more jobs, building stronger client relationships, and expanding into services like ADUs, custom deck and porch projects, and finish carpentry contracts in our community. I’m grateful to the Department of Supplier Diversity for believing in small businesses like mine and helping us build a lasting legacy.”

The six month industry-specific technical assistance program began in May. Once the program is completed, each technical assistance provider will determine the amount of additional funding each business should receive. Each technical assistance provider will customize their curriculum and workshop schedule to align with the needs of their industry.

For Fiscal Year 2024, the City of Boston broadly achieved the following results:

In Fiscal Year 2024, spending with certified minority-and women-owned totaled $144.4 million, or 11.6 percent of all City of Boston discretionary spending, representing an 88 percent increase in discretionary spending with certified businesses. More information about business certifications is available here.

The City awarded 19 Inclusive Quote Contracts (IQC) in Fiscal Year 2024, the first full year that the tool was available. An IQC allows City staff to use a simplified process to procure higher values of supplies and services when contracting small, local, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the City certified 209 new businesses, an increase from 157 new certifications in Fiscal Year 2023. The Department of Supplier Diversity increased the total number of City-certified businesses in the directory to 956, an 18.3 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.

The awarded businesses will participate in small group workshops and one-on-one business consulting with the following technical assistance providers:

“Our team at Prepshift is thrilled to be part of the SCALE program's mission to make government and institutional contracting accessible for more women-owned and minority-owned restaurant and food businesses,” said Irene Shiang Li, Prepshift CEO. “As a women- and minority-owned business ourselves, we know firsthand the value of these contracting relationships and are deeply optimistic about how this program can support both immediate success and long-term sustainability for these hard working, values-driven entrepreneurs."

Businesses will also receive a grant award of up to $200,000 administered by BDC Community Capital Corporation, a Massachusetts-based community development financial institution (CDFI). Of this funding, the BDC Community Capital Corporation dispensed $50,000 to each recipient at the start of the program. The businesses will receive the remainder when they complete the program.

This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and significant investments made by the City of Boston in supplier diversity and equitable procurement initiatives. In Fiscal Year 2023, Mayor Wu relaunched the Contracting Opportunity Fund to help small, local businesses build their operational capacity and level the playing field for historically disadvantaged businesses interested in City contracts. The launch of SCALE also builds on the City’s sheltered market program that advances equity in procurement. For the latest data regarding equity in city contracting, please visit this dashboard.