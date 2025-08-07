Attorney General Ford Announces Incoming Change to State Victim Notification System and Urges Victims to Ensure They Are Registered

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the incoming change in the state’s victim notification system from VINE to Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications.

"This much-needed change will help victims by implementing a more streamlined, customizable and efficient victim notification system,” said AG Ford. “Victims of crimes deserve the best tools possible to keep themselves safe, and the Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications system will be a valuable tool for both victims and the public."

Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications is an offender-based system, rather than the incident-based system used by VINE. Instead of registering each time there is a new law enforcement incident, victims can register for notifications explicitly regarding an offender and receive notices whenever there is an incident regarding that offender.

Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will allow those who sign up to register blackout dates or off hours in which notifications will not come through. All data in the Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications system is owned by the State of Nevada.

The operation of a victim notification system is codified in state statute, and each sheriff and chief of police, the state Department of Corrections, the state Department of Public Safety and the State Board of Parole Commissioners cooperate with the Office of the Attorney General to establish and maintain the system.

Anyone registered in VINE will not need to re-register in NV S.A.V.E Notifications, unless they are registered through the VINE App. If a person in registered in VINE through the app, they will need to re-register for NV S.A.V.E. Notifications. Registration for Nevada S.A.V.E.

