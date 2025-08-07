Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on Boards of Directors of State-Owned Entities, 8 Aug
Members of the media are invited to a press conference to be addressed by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy regarding Boards of Directors of State-Owned Entities (SOEs) under the National Department of Transport.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, 8 August 2025
Time: 9h30 for 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS offices in Hatfield, Pretoria
Livestreaming:
RSVP:
Mr Tshegofatso Maake
Cell: 063 281 9453
E-mail: maaket@dot.gov.za
Ms Ivy Masale
Cell: 076 789 5538
E-mail: masalei@dot.gov.za
Enquiries:
Mr Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
