Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on Boards of Directors of State-Owned Entities, 8 Aug

Members of the media are invited to a press conference to be addressed by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy regarding Boards of Directors of State-Owned Entities (SOEs) under the National Department of Transport. Event Details:

Date: Friday, 8 August 2025

Time: 9h30 for 10h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS offices in Hatfield, Pretoria Livestreaming: RSVP:

Mr Tshegofatso Maake

Cell: 063 281 9453

E-mail: maaket@dot.gov.za Ms Ivy Masale

Cell: 076 789 5538

E-mail: masalei@dot.gov.za Enquiries:

Mr Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za #GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.